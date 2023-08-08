Proagrica, a global provider of agronomic and business data solutions, has released an independently commissioned white paper titled, "Digital Integration. A Fundamentally Powerful Next Step to Agriculture Supply Chain Optimization". The findings outline the impact that global trends and challenges have had on the rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

The independent white paper reveals that over the past decade, the agriculture industry has shown a strong willingness to embrace transformation, with significant advancements made in digital adoption. However, the research also highlights that the true potential of data analytics, which can optimize the supply chain, often remains untapped, as data tends to stagnate within the confines of individual organizations.

This issue is found to be exacerbated by the ongoing market consolidation occurring in the industry. Of the companies consulted, 60 percent had been involved in merger and acquisition activities. With this consolidation, it is common to find organizations operating multiple processes and solutions at the same time, leading to structural and informational silos.

Additionally, the research identifies critical external issues concerning the future-proofing of the supply chain. Companies are actively rethinking their distribution strategies, with models like Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), vertical integration and contract farming being prominent examples.

To address these pertinent industry challenges and ensure profitability, industry respondents emphasize the need for supply chains to maximize commercial performance, adopt a customer-first approach and effectively manage compliance and risk. The white paper delves into these vital insights to equip businesses for a successful future.

Commenting on the findings, Jamie O'Sullivan, chief executive officer at Proagrica, said, "The independent research summarized in this white paper explains the challenges and opportunities shaping the future needs of the agriculture supply chain. We are providing solutions to our customers that will enable them to deliver on their commercial goals. Our independence enables us to provide a unique perspective for our customers built on trust, confidence and transparency."

Peter Leppan, VP, Supply Chain Data Solutions at Proagrica, reinforced the value of the research findings, "By working closely with our customers, we aim to provide a consistent partnership in a rapidly shifting agriculture supply chain landscape. This white paper outlines that the path to full digitalization and integration has only just begun, and we are committed to providing our customers with agile solutions to help them unlock the full potential of their data."

To download the full white paper, visit the Proagrica website.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories