MacKay Construction overcomes challenges at a Boston College project by investing in Gorilla Hydraulic Breakers tech for efficient trenching in difficult pudding stone. The company's commitment to quality service and long-term relationships continues to drive its success.

CEG photo The center chain is the key element in the attachment being able to rip through pudding stone unlike any other drum cutter.

Among its many projects, MacKay Construction, a heavy civil and utility contractor based in Wilmington, Mass., recently tackled a challenging electrical duct bank trenching project at Boston College.

Gorilla Hydraulic Breakers supplied the attachment and optimized the hydraulics on MacKay's Cat 340 to run it properly.

The company, now in its 21st season, continues to expand its capabilities by investing in new technology while maintaining a strong focus on service and relationships.

Founded in 2004 by James MacKay, the company has grown steadily from a single pickup, mini-excavator and dump truck to a significant construction company with 55 union employees plus additional union help during peak season. The company also boasts a large and diverse fleet of equipment of all sizes and trucks ranging from crew cabs to tri-axles, trailer dumps and lowbeds to move everything.

MacKay Construction performs site work, utility work, asphalt paving and infrastructure projects across the Northeast. Its private client base includes Boston College, GE Vernova and many other institutions and companies, along with numerous government defense contractors and public agencies like Massport, Boston Public Works and MassDOT, all making for a well-rounded client base.

According to MacKay, a key to the company's success has been a focus on quality service and long-term client relationships.

"We are usually not the cheapest contractor," MacKay said. "We just give the best service and the best quality. That's how we've grown."

One of the company's earliest turning points was a 2006 site and concrete package for Cell Signaling Technology (C.S.T.), a local cancer research firm. That job led to repeat business on a second job for C.S.T that helped the company weather the effects of the 2008–09 recession. More recent milestones include $8 million dollar jobs in Somerville and East Milton Square and a $20 million MassDOT project in Newburyport in 2021.

On the Boston College project, MacKay Construction was tasked with installing 10,000 ft. of electrical duct banks across a property that neighbors the former residence of Tom Brady and current homes of Robert Kraft and other high-profile figures.

"We were digging in pudding stone, a soft rock that doesn't fracture like granite or shale," said shop manager Brian Gillis. "It breaks into powder and makes hammering extremely inefficient."

To reduce disruption in the upscale neighborhood and avoid over-excavation, the company turned to Joe Tedesco of Gorilla Hydraulic Breakers, who proposed a solution: try the Kemroc chain cutter with no obligation beyond a one-month rental and pick maintenance costs. If it didn't work to MacKay's satisfaction, the company was under no obligation to purchase.

"Joe [Tedesco] gave us the opportunity to demo the equipment without forcing a full purchase," MacKay said. "That kind of service is rare."

The attachment — a 36-in.-wide double drum cutter with a center chain, located between the two drums — allowed MacKay's crews to dig clean, accurate trenches in one pass. The design of the attachment eliminates the need to move the drums from side to side while cutting. The result is a trench that is the actual width of the cutter and eliminates the wear on the excavator of moving the stick back and forth. It produces a finely ground material suitable for applications that require neatness and minimal surface disturbance. The result is the neatest trench on the planet, according to MacKay.

"It was like putting a reclaimer on the end of an excavator," Gillis added. "It left a great finish and cut through frost without producing chunks."

Of the 10,000 ft. installed, approximately 5,000 ft. were completed using the Kemroc. The duct banks, fully encased in concrete and rebar, were installed to spec under utility oversight.

This type of operation created a significant amount of wear on the attachment. The chain cutter's picks (cutting teeth) were inspected daily and replaced, as needed.

"It comes with a tool kit," Gillis said. "Swapping a pick takes about two minutes. If you stay on top of greasing and pick maintenance, wear on the chain itself is minimal."

Gillis added that Gorilla's service was unmatched.

"They were instant — whether we needed to talk to someone or have a tech come out, it happened fast. It is among some of the best service we have ever received."

Ultimately, MacKay purchased the Kemroc from Gorilla.

MacKay said the company owns a number of hydraulic hammers from different manufacturers, but going forward, he plans to transition to Gorilla products as existing hammers phase out. A 10,000-lb. Gorilla hammer with an automatic greaser also was part of the recent purchase, and it has exceeded all of the company's expectations, he said.

MacKay first heard about Gorilla through long-time industry contacts and Jeff Masterson of Master Rents, who gave him Tedesco's number.

"It was a call I am very pleased that we made," he said. "Jeff [Masterson] is someone whose recommendations we take seriously; he has never steered us wrong and has been a good friend."

Though MacKay Construction remains open to multiple brands, it prioritizes service and resale value over initial cost.

"We buy based on the relationship and the support behind the product," MacKay said.

Today, MacKay Construction typically runs 10 to 15 jobs at any one time, including site, utility, paving and emergency maintenance for 24-hour facilities. One client estimated a million-dollar-per-hour loss if water was lost, highlighting the stakes involved.

Despite a busy workload, MacKay maintains a hands-on approach with a great team led by Kyle Annutto and support staff that works extremely hard to keep everything going around the clock.

"We're a blue-collar company built on safety, quality and service," he said. "We keep hitting singles, staying on base. That's how you stay in the game." CEG

