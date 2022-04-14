Ronald L. Epstein

The New York Construction Materials Association (NYMaterials) board of directors has named Ronald L. Epstein to serve as its new president and chief executive officer.

Epstein has been a highly successful and respected leader in the transportation industry for more than 30 years. He most recently served as the executive deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), where he was responsible for the development of the state's new historic $32.8 billion five-year transportation capital plan. Prior to that, he served as both the assistant commissioner of Policy and Planning and the chief financial officer, where he provided guidance to the Governor's office, legislative leaders, industry associations and other stakeholders on transportation policy, financing and legislative issues.

While at NYSDOT, he was instrumental in advancing policies, programs and strategies to make the state's integrated multi-modal transportation system more climate friendly and accessible to users of all ages and abilities.

"Ron's strong leadership skills, vision and energy will be essential for NYMaterials during this transformational period of unprecedented investment in the renewal and modernization of the State's infrastructure," said NYMaterials Chair Sylvain Gross, of Barrett Industries.

"He will also bring a balanced and collaborative approach to partnering with the state on helping to achieve New York's nation leading climate goals through pragmatic solutions to mitigating carbon emissions, facilitating economic opportunities, and enhancing quality of life in communities statewide."

"We welcome Ron to our association and are confident that he will serve our members with the same vivacity and dedication as he did previously for the people of New York State," said NYMaterials Vice-Chair Gary Metcalf, of Peckham Industries. "Ron believes in this organization, the issues it stands for, and the impact our work has on people's lives."

Epstein replaces Dave Hamling who is retiring after 32-years as the president and chief executive officer of the New York Construction Materials Association. Epstein's appointment is the culmination of an extensive national search process conducted by the NYMaterials Executive Committee.

"I am honored to have been selected by NYMaterials," said Epstein. "I pledge to work together with NYMaterials members, our stakeholders and elected officials so that New York continues to make strategic investments in our infrastructure that facilitates regional economic competitiveness and grows our communities in a responsible fashion."

About the New York Construction Materials Association

The New York Construction Materials Association is a statewide trade association that represents and advocates for the business and regulatory interests involved in the production of construction aggregates, ready mixed concrete and hot mix asphalt.

