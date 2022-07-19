Doosan Infracore North America introduced its next-generation -7 Series crawler excavators in the United States and Canada.

The initial launch includes four models, with more excavators to be announced in the coming months. The first models are the Doosan DX140LCR-7, DX225LC-7, DX255LC-7 and DX350LC-7.

The Doosan -7 Series crawler excavators deliver the fuel efficiency and productivity that operators need to complete the work of today and prepare for the challenges tomorrow brings. With more comfort features, intelligent controls and smart machine functionality, operators can handle whatever comes their way, according to the manufacturer.

"Doosan continues to build on the success of its existing excavator platform with more machine features that help our customers improve their productivity," said Joel Escalante, product specialist. "We've enhanced the excavator cab with additional comfort features and now offer an all-around view monitor for even better operator visibility of the job site."

Updates to the -7 Series excavators include a strengthened work group with reinforced castings and forged steel pivot points for withstanding high-impact work. A new Y-shaped seal at the end of the excavator arm provides better sealing to the bucket connection for more performance and durability.

Doosan added material to the excavator's mainframe for higher performance and jobsite versatility. The excavator's X-Chassis undercarriage further enhances durability and stability, while the track chain is sealed and self-lubricating for reduced maintenance. Cast-steel, heavy-duty sprockets are designed to stand up to challenging work environments, and track rollers and idlers are provided with oil level check plugs to maximize machine uptime.

Machine Interior Enhancements

The redesigned models are built to reduce noise and vibration. Inside the cab is an optional deluxe air-suspension seat that is heated and cooled, ergonomically designed joystick controls and a new user-friendly, 8-inch Smart Touch screen. The new cabs have a single wiper that clears both the top and bottom of the front window during inclement weather.

Also included in the -7 line is the Doosan Smart Key. The simple, smart key fob brings automotive convenience to construction equipment. Operators can easily unlock the cab and start the excavator's engine with the push of a button.

The multilingual Doosan Smart Touch screen, standard on all -7 Series crawler excavators, displays all important settings and information on one screen. From the easy-to-read touch screen, operators can monitor critical machine functions and control machine settings, rearview camera, heating and cooling, radio and Bluetooth wireless technology.

All-Around View Monitoring (AVM) System

The optional 360-degree all-around view monitoring (AVM) camera system displays a full view of the machine's surroundings, giving operators greater confidence when operating or positioning the machine in tight work areas.

Five unique visual perspectives can be seen from the separate AVM monitor: top view, rear view, top+right view, rear+corner view and 3D view. The AVM camera system can be linked with optional ultrasonic detection sensors for an additional level of awareness of objects behind the machine.

Excavator Performance Features

Operators can lift more weight with each cycle and complete their jobs faster with Doosan excavators designed and tested to maximize lifting capability. The standard counterweight provides improved machine stability when using heavier attachments.

With an optimal swing radius, lift height and tilt position, operators can lift and place loads and dig with greater productivity.

The -7 Series crawler excavators (14 to 25 metric ton) offer an upgraded, cast push link with a reinforced lifting eye that delivers a 5-metric-ton lifting capacity. This design allows operators to remove an attachment and lift directly to fully utilize the machine's lifting capacity.

New for the -7 Series is the fine swing function (14 to 25 metric ton). This function minimizes the shaking of a lifted object that occurs at the beginning or end of the swing movement. Operators can activate it for greater control and accuracy in certain lifting applications. This feature improves safety in pipe laying and maintains the bucket heap to maximize productivity.

Additionally, the new reduced tail swing counterweight design, along with the tighter front minimum swing radius on the reduced tail swing models, allows operators to work in confined areas — such as waste transfer stations and single-lane roadways — without sacrificing machine performance, according to the manufacturer.

Doosan attachments are designed to match the excavator load ratings and hydraulic performance. A 16 gpm PTO (power take-off) pump improves the performance of various excavator attachments that require more hydraulic flow.

Innovative Technology

The DoosanCONNECT Telematics system comes standard on all -7 Series crawler excavators, making it easy for customers to remotely monitor and maintain their machines.

DoosanCONNECT Telematics is an equipment diagnostic tool that monitors the health, location and productivity of Doosan construction equipment from a user-friendly mobile app and website. The data pulled from the machines is uploaded automatically to the DoosanCONNECT online system using dual-mode communications (cellular and satellite) for maximum coverage.

Doosan dealers can access the machine data and work with customers to resolve issues or make preventive maintenance recommendations to minimize downtime. With DoosanCONNECT Telematics, customers can do the following:

Help prevent theft with a geofencing feature (GPS location tracking).

Avoid unauthorized use of the machine.

See when maintenance is due.

Customize alerts to the customer's schedule.

Track oil pressure, operating temperature and more.

Four Power Modes

Doosan continues to offer four selectable power modes, giving operators more control over the excavator's performance and helping to reduce fuel consumption.

Power+ mode delivers the fastest work group speeds to save more time when loading trucks. Top digging performance delivers extra power for digging in hard ground and other tough conditions.

Power mode provides excellent power and superior performance for tough digging and heavy lifting. It also provides quick truck loading and fast travel speed to save time.

Standard power mode optimizes fuel consumption and delivers high performance in everyday digging, grading and lifting.

Economy mode reduces fuel consumption for low-demand applications and slows down machine movement, which is ideal for fine digging, light grading conditions and jobsite conditions that require extra precision.

Coming Soon: Doosan DX225LC-7X Model

Available this year, Doosan is adding a new electronically controlled model with machine-assisted technologies. The fully electro-hydraulic control system on the DX225LC-7X crawler excavator enables advanced machine guidance and machine control systems. This includes a 2D and upgradable 3D grading system for accurate earthmoving and grading work.

This technology includes programmable joystick switches for ease of operation, a fully electronic joystick, a rotary sensor and equipment sensors on the boom, arm, bucket and upper body of the DX225LC-7X, including a laser catcher.

This system allows the machine to provide supplementary assistance with precision functions and tasks. For operators, this results in improvements in productivity and efficiency.

DX225LC-7X Functions Include:

Grade assist mode: For accurate grading and quicker cycles. The excavator operator can program the machine to control the boom and bucket functions while the arm in function is controlled by the operator.

Bucket angle setting: Maintains the bucket at a specific angle.

Swing assist: Set the swing angle for repetitive digging tasks.

Swing limit: The operator sets left and right swing limits (virtual walls).

Virtual wall settings for arm out plus ceiling and floor limits to work in confined spaces to improve safety and productivity.

Weighing system: To measure and display material in the bucket and monitor totals when loading trucks.

Lift assist mode: Monitors weight in the bucket, calculates tipping load and alerts operators to improve safety.

Doosan -7 Series Crawler Excavator Specs

DX140LCR-7 replaces the DX140LCR-5

Horsepower: 115 hp (86 kW) at 2,000 rpm

Operating weight: 33,800 lb. (15,400 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 19 ft. 8 in. (6 m) with 9 ft. 10 in. (3 m) arm

Maximum digging reach (ground): 28 ft. (8.5 m)

Maximum loading height: 23 ft. 3 in. (7.1 m)

DX225LC-7 replaces the DX225LC-5

Horsepower: 174 hp (129 kW) at 1,800 rpm

Operating weight: 52,600 lb. (23,900 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 21 ft. 7 in. (6.6 m) with 9 ft. 6 in. (2.9 m) arm

Maximum digging reach (ground): 31 ft. 10 in. (9.7 m)

Maximum loading height: 22 ft. 5 in. (6.8 m)

DX255LC-7 replaces the DX255LC-5

Horsepower: 189 hp (141 kW) at 1,900 rpm

Operating weight: 59,300 lb (26,900 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 22 ft. 4 in. (6.8 m) with 9 ft. 10 in. (3 m) arm

Maximum digging reach (ground): 32 ft. 10 in. (10 m)

Maximum loading height: 23 ft. 1 in. (7 m)

DX350LC-7 replaces the DX350LC-5

Horsepower: 285 hp (213 kW) at 1,800 rpm

Operating weight: 81,791 lb. (37,100 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 24 ft. 8 in. (7.5 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 35 ft. 11 in. (11 m)

Maximum loading height: 23 ft. 6 in. (7.2 m)

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

