Tue July 19, 2022 - National Edition
Doosan Infracore North America introduced its next-generation -7 Series crawler excavators in the United States and Canada.
The initial launch includes four models, with more excavators to be announced in the coming months. The first models are the Doosan DX140LCR-7, DX225LC-7, DX255LC-7 and DX350LC-7.
The Doosan -7 Series crawler excavators deliver the fuel efficiency and productivity that operators need to complete the work of today and prepare for the challenges tomorrow brings. With more comfort features, intelligent controls and smart machine functionality, operators can handle whatever comes their way, according to the manufacturer.
"Doosan continues to build on the success of its existing excavator platform with more machine features that help our customers improve their productivity," said Joel Escalante, product specialist. "We've enhanced the excavator cab with additional comfort features and now offer an all-around view monitor for even better operator visibility of the job site."
Updates to the -7 Series excavators include a strengthened work group with reinforced castings and forged steel pivot points for withstanding high-impact work. A new Y-shaped seal at the end of the excavator arm provides better sealing to the bucket connection for more performance and durability.
Doosan added material to the excavator's mainframe for higher performance and jobsite versatility. The excavator's X-Chassis undercarriage further enhances durability and stability, while the track chain is sealed and self-lubricating for reduced maintenance. Cast-steel, heavy-duty sprockets are designed to stand up to challenging work environments, and track rollers and idlers are provided with oil level check plugs to maximize machine uptime.
The redesigned models are built to reduce noise and vibration. Inside the cab is an optional deluxe air-suspension seat that is heated and cooled, ergonomically designed joystick controls and a new user-friendly, 8-inch Smart Touch screen. The new cabs have a single wiper that clears both the top and bottom of the front window during inclement weather.
Also included in the -7 line is the Doosan Smart Key. The simple, smart key fob brings automotive convenience to construction equipment. Operators can easily unlock the cab and start the excavator's engine with the push of a button.
The multilingual Doosan Smart Touch screen, standard on all -7 Series crawler excavators, displays all important settings and information on one screen. From the easy-to-read touch screen, operators can monitor critical machine functions and control machine settings, rearview camera, heating and cooling, radio and Bluetooth wireless technology.
The optional 360-degree all-around view monitoring (AVM) camera system displays a full view of the machine's surroundings, giving operators greater confidence when operating or positioning the machine in tight work areas.
Five unique visual perspectives can be seen from the separate AVM monitor: top view, rear view, top+right view, rear+corner view and 3D view. The AVM camera system can be linked with optional ultrasonic detection sensors for an additional level of awareness of objects behind the machine.
Operators can lift more weight with each cycle and complete their jobs faster with Doosan excavators designed and tested to maximize lifting capability. The standard counterweight provides improved machine stability when using heavier attachments.
With an optimal swing radius, lift height and tilt position, operators can lift and place loads and dig with greater productivity.
The -7 Series crawler excavators (14 to 25 metric ton) offer an upgraded, cast push link with a reinforced lifting eye that delivers a 5-metric-ton lifting capacity. This design allows operators to remove an attachment and lift directly to fully utilize the machine's lifting capacity.
New for the -7 Series is the fine swing function (14 to 25 metric ton). This function minimizes the shaking of a lifted object that occurs at the beginning or end of the swing movement. Operators can activate it for greater control and accuracy in certain lifting applications. This feature improves safety in pipe laying and maintains the bucket heap to maximize productivity.
Additionally, the new reduced tail swing counterweight design, along with the tighter front minimum swing radius on the reduced tail swing models, allows operators to work in confined areas — such as waste transfer stations and single-lane roadways — without sacrificing machine performance, according to the manufacturer.
Doosan attachments are designed to match the excavator load ratings and hydraulic performance. A 16 gpm PTO (power take-off) pump improves the performance of various excavator attachments that require more hydraulic flow.
The DoosanCONNECT Telematics system comes standard on all -7 Series crawler excavators, making it easy for customers to remotely monitor and maintain their machines.
DoosanCONNECT Telematics is an equipment diagnostic tool that monitors the health, location and productivity of Doosan construction equipment from a user-friendly mobile app and website. The data pulled from the machines is uploaded automatically to the DoosanCONNECT online system using dual-mode communications (cellular and satellite) for maximum coverage.
Doosan dealers can access the machine data and work with customers to resolve issues or make preventive maintenance recommendations to minimize downtime. With DoosanCONNECT Telematics, customers can do the following:
Doosan continues to offer four selectable power modes, giving operators more control over the excavator's performance and helping to reduce fuel consumption.
Available this year, Doosan is adding a new electronically controlled model with machine-assisted technologies. The fully electro-hydraulic control system on the DX225LC-7X crawler excavator enables advanced machine guidance and machine control systems. This includes a 2D and upgradable 3D grading system for accurate earthmoving and grading work.
This technology includes programmable joystick switches for ease of operation, a fully electronic joystick, a rotary sensor and equipment sensors on the boom, arm, bucket and upper body of the DX225LC-7X, including a laser catcher.
This system allows the machine to provide supplementary assistance with precision functions and tasks. For operators, this results in improvements in productivity and efficiency.
DX225LC-7X Functions Include:
DX140LCR-7 replaces the DX140LCR-5
DX225LC-7 replaces the DX225LC-5
DX255LC-7 replaces the DX255LC-5
DX350LC-7 replaces the DX350LC-5
For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.