Ag Leader Technology introduces the InCommand Go 16 and InCommand Go 10 displays, offering high-resolution touchscreens for improved user experience in the field. The displays provide real-time information, faster processing times, and enhanced connectivity features. Designed to simplify farm operations and decision-making, the InCommand Go displays cater to farmers of all sizes.

Photo courtesy of Ag Leader

Ag Leader Technology has announced the release of its next generation of the industry-leading InCommand displays.

The introduction of the InCommand Go 16 and InCommand Go 10 will allow farmers to see more information and enhance the user experience in the cab, while making it simpler to stay connected across every field activity on the farm.

The InCommand Go displays offer a high-resolution touchscreen and feature an intuitive interface that gives the operator easy access to real-time information without compromising mapping visibility and are ideal for farmers with a mixed fleet, regardless of operation size.

With faster processing times and more visibility, the InCommand Go displays make it easier for farmers to manage complex operations in the field and improve decision making on the go, across every season, through a single display.

"With today's advanced equipment, farmers need access to a significant amount of information to ensure accuracy and operational efficiency," said Luke Bunkers, Ag Leader product specialist. "This means the farmer is interacting with the display more frequently, which often requires more button pushes or monitoring multiple displays to get to the information he needs in the cab.

"This can be cumbersome and takes the operator's attention away from where it needs to be. We think we can offer a better user experience, and that's where we started as we began thinking about what the next generation of the InCommand display should look like."

The InCommand Go includes several user enhancements that improve visibility, such as viewing connection strength, machine diagnostics and multiple layers at one time, so there is no need to navigate different screens for different operations.

InCommand Go 16

The InCommand Go 16 boasts a 16-in. widescreen, giving a farmer easy access to all the information he needs while never losing sight of the map. The modern dashboard provides flexibility, showing real-time data through dynamic tiles and a mapping viewpoint that adjusts as more details are displayed.

"Because farmers are performing and managing several functions at once, they need to be able to see all that information at the same time. The larger viewing area on the InCommand Go 16 lets you see more without the hassle of pressing buttons to switch between screens or compromising the visibility of the map," Bunkers said.

"The ability to view and map real-time data and layer historical reference maps allows you to make better decisions while operating."

In addition, an attachable, ruggedized cellular modem comes standard on the InCommand Go 16 display, which simplifies and streamlines connectivity. This reduces the frustration of connectivity issues in the cab and better enables farmers to take advantage of features in AgFiniti, Ag Leader's cloud-based platform, including DisplayCast, CartACE and Remote Support, for added efficiency across the farm.

InCommand Go 10

The 10-in. display is a cost-effective solution that serves as a great standalone display or companion to the InCommand Go 16.

Loaded with features like advanced seed monitoring and variety tracking, the InCommand Go 10 provides additional flexibility for farmers looking to maximize their potential. An entry-level guidance package also is available for farmers just stepping into steering who may want additional display functionality in the future.

"Ag Leader set the standard with the InCommand display, and farmers have come to rely on its usability and functionality," said Mike Myers, vice president of finance and engineering at Ag Leader. "We know farmers expect their display to do more in the cab including giving them access to more data. It's crucial our display continues to evolve with our customers' needs, while maintaining the familiarity of the features they've grown to love.

"With the new InCommand Go displays, Ag Leader can greatly enhance the user experience while maintaining the core things that make InCommand the best display on the market."

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

