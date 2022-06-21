JLG Industries Inc. announced updates to the JLG Augmented Reality (AR) app, giving the digital tool a facelift and expanding its capabilities to be even more useful to users on a day-to-day basis.

The next-generation upgrades include an all-new interface and experience, new content, cloud-based and offline use, expanded machine inspections functionality and a new "Fleet" feature.

"This new, expanded version of the JLG AR app not only has a more modern look and feel, but it also operates more effectively and efficiently," said Ara Eckel, director of product management for connected solutions, JLG.

"Taking a machine-first approach, we have evolved this tool with very targeted enhancements and additional features that will improve users' productivity. Its' customer-centric design makes the app easier to navigate and more quickly connects our customers to the information they are looking for."

The JLG AR app continues to provide five important functions that increase safety, productivity and efficiency on job sites: 1) Machine Visualization, 2) Accessory Visualization, 3) Operation Guidance, 4) Decal Viewer and 5) Inspection Assistant.

Upgrades to the app include several performance-enhancing capabilities to these functions, such as a refreshed mobile application interface and experience that starts at the machine level, allowing users to select a product and go directly into its content module from either the easy-to-use menu guide or through the app's improved search functionality.

New machines and content also have been added to the equipment modules offering users today more than 60 models to view and manipulate in 3-D.

Content is now cloud-based, rather than native, to reduce the application's size from 1.3 GB to 227 MB and enhance accessibility to new and updated content. And, the inspection assistance functionality has expanded to cover annual machine inspections, daily machine inspections and pre-delivery inspections.

The new "Fleet" feature helps JLG customers optimize their fleet management right from the app. Users can now add and store multiple assets for easy tracking by serial number/asset ID. And, users can save data on machines and access it instantly, regardless of connectivity.

"Using the JLG AR app, users can get on-demand, digital access to information specific to a machine without ever leaving the job site," said Eckel.

Examples of this are:

Project managers using the app's machine visualization can make sure the equipment they're ordering will fit in their workspace and reach the required areas without looking up dimensions in a manual or online.

Rental companies using the app's accessory visualization can be confident that they're ordering the right accessories to fit the models they carry without referencing a parts manual to verify fit.

Before machine use, operators using the app's operation guidance can see an overlay of a machine's control panel with explanations of control functions. And, using the decal viewer, operators can scan decals and read them in their native language.

Technicians using their phones can walk through the inspection assistant to ensure they are following proper protocols and efficiently documenting every step.

"There are a lot of added benefits and value for users in the updated JLG AR app," said Eckel, "and the best part is that it is 100-percent free to download and does not require a login to use [some limitations may apply in select global markets]."

The new JLG Augmented Reality app is now live in the Apple App Store and available for download. Current app users can easily update to the new version from the same download. The upgraded app will soon be available for download in the Google Play Store.

For more information, visit jlg.com/augmentedreality.

Today's top stories