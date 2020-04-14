--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Next Level Roads: Gov., INDOT Distribute More Than $126M

Tue April 14, 2020 - Midwest Edition #8
Indiana Department of Transportation


Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced 214 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

"Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings," Holcomb said. "Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth."

The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available — making the call for projects highly competitive. In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the July 2020 call for projects.

"INDOT's mission is to build and maintain Indiana's transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana," said McGuinness. "Through Community Crossings we're able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile."

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.

For more information, visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.


 

