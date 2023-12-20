Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens Work on The Gatehouse at the Ravens’ stadium is planned to start in 2024 and, when complete, will offer two levels of social space for fans to enjoy before, during and after every home game.

The National Football League's Baltimore Ravens announced Dec. 12 that the club will begin work on a series of significant projects that, beginning in 2024, will enhance the gameday and year-round fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium in the city's downtown.

Demonstrating their commitment to Baltimore City and the state of Maryland, the Ravens' three-year stadium upgrades plan, to be carried out from 2024 through 2026, will expand on the facility's already exceptional experience for all fans and ensure that M&T Bank Stadium remains a world-class NFL and entertainment venue well into the future.

The upgrades are geared to provide opportunities for fans to enjoy new experiences on gameday, while also enriching elements that are currently enjoyed. In addition to substantial developments on the exterior plaza areas, every level of the venue will undergo renovations, the team said.

"In connection with the extension of our lease, we are grateful to partner with the state of Maryland and Maryland Stadium Authority for this significant investment," noted Ravens President Sashi Brown. "M&T Bank Stadium is not just home to the Ravens, but it's an epicenter of excitement, opportunity and Maryland pride.

He added that as part of the stadium renovations, "we are also making important infrastructure investments to secure the stadium's long-term viability."

Stadium Wide Enhancements On Drawing Board

Work will be done to upgrade several different areas of M&T Bank Stadium, including its North Plaza, which serves the facility's grand entrance, along with its South Plaza, Gatehouse, Upper Concourse and three different field-level club spaces on the north, south and west sides of the stadium, according to the Ravens.

In addition, plans call for building luxury suites in the west endzone and creating The Blackwing, which is to feature 10 individual suites all connected to a private club.

Work is to begin in 2025 on revitalizing the stadium's North Plaza, made up of two large structures flanking the gates.

Its west structure will include an open-air tailgate and concert venue with three levels of viewing, a main stage and an indoor sports bar on the main level that will likely become the stadium's premier pre-game destination. The east structure will feature a 7,000 sq. ft. retail space with a second-floor hospitality area displaying key pieces of Ravens artifacts and memorabilia, providing fans the unique ability to immerse themselves in the team's history. The new plaza experience also is designed to provide an ideal location for events throughout the year. Among its other features are LED video boards, a Ravens retail store, and access to the club level.

The stadium's South Plaza, to begin renovation in 2026, will provide a primary collective entry into Gate D for fans approaching the venue from Warner Street. The space also will be anchored by an 8,000- to 10,000-sq.-ft. retail store to be open year-round.

Work on The Gatehouse at the Ravens' stadium is planned to start in 2024 and, when complete, will offer two levels of social space for fans to enjoy before, during and after every home game. With a sports bar vibe, fans will be able to enjoy drinks and socializing on the main floor while surrounded by video screens, or they can take in the sights of downtown Baltimore from the rooftop deck.

The Gatehouse is located on M&T Bank Stadium's east end just outside of Gate B. Its other features include:

Over 5,000 sq. ft. on both levels.

Space on each floor to accommodate 350-400 people.

Dedicated restrooms on each floor.

The concourses on the upper level of the stadium will begin to expand in multiple areas in 2025 to provide Ravens fans in "The Perch" additional space to enjoy unique food offerings and pre-game parties, while enjoying the best views of the city on gameday. Select features there include:

More than 12,000 sq. ft. of additional space across three locations.

An increase in restroom capacity.

Improved concourse circulation.

Also in 2025, work is planned to get under way on the South Club, an ultra-premium field-level club with unique team access, a lounge-like atmosphere to club seat holders, and individual and corporate members. Additionally, the space will provide an exclusive view of the Ravens' player tunnel at the 50-yard line, allowing members to watch the team take the field for pre-game warmups and view live head coach and player post-game press conferences.

The South Club also will offer all-inclusive premium food and beverages, a concierge service, seating for 400 guests and a shared boutique and restrooms.

Similarly, the renovated North Club space at field level will give its guests convenient access from the stadium's main concourse. Also situated at midfield, it will have a limited number of field seats available, but all members will enjoy a social sports bar area with seating, screens and climate control throughout the game.

The West End Zone Club is another field-level space that will open to fans who want to add a premium option to their gameday through a membership. It will be able to accommodate up to 500 people and offer food and beverages before and after each Ravens' game.

Uniquely, suite holders in the West End Zone can take in the game from two rows of seating right on the field. Guests also will have access to the club and enjoy a private suite, as well as access to a members-only social area outfitted with bar and food service stations before, during and after the game.

Finally, The Blackwing is planned for construction next year. When it opens just below the club level along the Ravens' sideline, The Blackwing's 10 suites will all be connected to a private club with the feel of an old-time speakeasy bar and lounge. Plus, the club's guests will enjoy the best game-action view in the building, the team said, due to a fully enclosed balcony with retractable glass.

"This year kicked off with the approval of a long-term lease that reaffirmed the Baltimore Ravens' strong commitment to Maryland and unlocked funds from state legislation to invest in stadium improvements and inspire redevelopment in the city of Baltimore," said Craig Thompson, chair of the Maryland Stadium Authority. "Throughout the year, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Ravens have been collaborating on game-changing upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium so that it remains a best-in-class facility in terms of safety, amenities, and fan experience."

Rich Tamayo, the Ravens senior vice president of stadium operations and guest experience, added, "This is an exciting time for Ravens fans and the future of M&T Bank Stadium. These upgrades will not only enhance fan amenities, convenience, and engagement on gameday, but they'll help our venue become a viable entertainment option 365 days a year.

"Though our stadium is already considered by many to be top-of-the-line, we must remain cutting-edge and captivating. While these upgrades will be transformational, they'll also preserve the original design aesthetic, feel, and character that Baltimore fans love about the Camden Yards Sports Complex."

