Tue September 22, 2020 - National Edition
Nialli Inc., an SaaS collaboration company, announced its first product, Nialli Visual Planner, a cloud-based application that makes it easy to digitally transform the paper-based planning processes used in lean construction.
Nialli Visual Planner is modeled after the Lean Construction Institute's Last Planner System (LPS), a production control system that follows principles such as just-in-time delivery, value stream mapping and pull planning.
The Nialli visual planner can be used by all project stakeholders on any device and from any location, providing the flexibility of having any combination of co-located and remote participants during planning sessions. The solution also can be used on large interactive surfaces such as the Nureva Wall, to replicate the paper-based big wall experience with which many construction teams are familiar.
By making the process digital, Nialli Visual Planner increases visibility into team progress, and the status of a single task or activity can be updated on the spot, with all data being captured for post-analysis. This saves time and eliminates waste compared to paper-based processes.
Because the application is modeled after the Last Planner System and mirrors the same workflow, it is easy for anyone familiar with LPS to understand and adopt the solution quickly, according to the company.
A key principle of the Last Planner System is to support the conversations that take place between trade foremen, superintendents and management to identify milestones, spot issues early and keep projects on track. Nialli Visual Planner allows teams to keep those conversations going whether teams are in the same space, in a construction trailer or on the jobsite.
Using a personal device or interactive display, teams can produce and track progressively elaborate work plans that outline what needs to occur each week. Digital cards can be marked done with a diagonal line or crossed out to close the task. Cards can be assigned a color to indicate the trade working on a task and can be tilted with a red line across to indicate the reason for variance — all to replicate the analog pull planning process.
"We've been working closely with a major North American general contractor over the past few years, which has enabled us to get a deep understanding of the intricate details involved in a project and how to bring it into a digital realm," said Nancy Knowlton, Nialli's CEO. "We are delighted to share the results of that work with construction companies aiming to digitally transform."
Plans — Plans can be created locally and online.
Phase Pull Planning — Phase Pull Planning is used to map the work with a longer view of a project.
Adding trades and users — Once a plan has been created, trades and users working on the project can be imported from an Excel file.
Parking lot — The parking lot speeds up the planning process.
Dependencies — Stakeholders can easily see dependencies and not be caught off guard by mounting delays.
Generating reports — Reports provide data on the progress of a project, helping teams see trends and drive continuous improvement.
Nureva Wall — The Nureva Wall gives teams the large horizontal space they need to visualize up to 6 weeks, spark simultaneous conversations and updates.
Gestures — Gestures have been designed to enhance the system for use on large interactive surfaces and displays, to both speed user adoption and remove waste associated with the traditional analog methods of Last Planner System. For example, a simple two-finger twist of a card will change the status of a card to "done", shown with a line through the card. Multiple trades can status cards simultaneously.
Pricing and availability
Multiple pricing plans are available for Nialli Visual Planner.
For more information, visit www.nialli.com.