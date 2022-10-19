The International Grooving & Grinding Association (IGGA) — a non-profit trade association founded in 1972 that is recognized as the industry's lead technical resource in the development and marketing of optimized pavement surfaces and pavement preservation around the world — has announced the hiring of Nicholas R. Davis as its director of technical services.

In the newly created position, Davis will join IGGA Executive Director John Roberts in pursuing the association's goals through the development and implementation of educational and promotional initiatives while providing technical resources and engineering guidance to contracting agencies, consultants and industry partners.

Prior to joining the IGGA, Davis gained six years of experience as assistant engineer at the New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT), where he authored specifications and reports, managed a certification program for testing agencies that perform ride quality testing, and managed specification and data collection for the first performance engineered mix (PEM) project in New York State, among other accomplishments.

He participates in the Road Profile User Group (RPUG) and National Concrete Consortium (NCC) and recently was selected to be the NCC state representative for the Northeast region.

Davis's previous experience includes civil engineering support roles with the city of Troy in Troy, N.Y. and the Absolute Fire Protection company in Selkirk, N.Y.

The IGGA created the new position in order to assure the organization's continued growth and preeminence in the grooving, diamond grinding and concrete pavement preservation markets.

"We are very pleased to bring Nick to our organization and believe he has the experience and skills necessary to help the IGGA continue to meet its goal of supporting and advocating for the pavement industry worldwide," said Roberts.

For more information, visit www.igga.net .

