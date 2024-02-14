List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Nimble Crane to Shine Light On Autism Awareness Month With Vibrant Crane Wrap

    Wed February 14, 2024 - National Edition
    Manitowoc


    Nimble Cranes plans to unveil a Grove GMK5150L crane with an autism awareness wrap in April as part of its support for the cause.
    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc
    Nimble Cranes plans to unveil a Grove GMK5150L crane with an autism awareness wrap in April as part of its support for the cause.
    Nimble Cranes plans to unveil a Grove GMK5150L crane with an autism awareness wrap in April as part of its support for the cause.   (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc) While the company has promoted autism awareness in recent years, this is the first time one of its most active cranes will emblazon the colorful wrap.   (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc)

    Autism Awareness Month is coming up in April and Nimble Crane is gearing up to make a bold statement.

    The company is preparing to launch a newly adorned Grove GMK5150L all-terrain crane with a vibrant wrap designed to draw attention to the cause. The initiative reflects Nimble Crane's commitment to addressing important issues for both oilfield members and the broader Odessa, Texas, community.

    Nimble Crane began advocating for autism awareness when VP of Business Josh Robbins, a close friend of a parent with an autistic child, took the lead. For many years now, Robbins has been a strong voice for the cause and uses his love for softball to raise awareness.

    Nimble Crane's workforce includes individuals with autistic children, underscoring the company's commitment to the issue.

    "We intend to use our platform to shine light on autism awareness while addressing other relevant social topics within our community, driving meaningful change," said Ben Ellis, Nimble Crane's president. "We are proud of this initiative, and it will mark the first time one of our cranes will serve as an ambassador for autism awareness to both the oilfield and community that supports us."

    While the company has promoted autism awareness in recent years, this is the first time one of its most active cranes will emblazon the colorful wrap.

    In April, Nimble Crane plans to share photos of the crane on its website and social media platforms along with information on the company's initiatives aimed at raising funds for autism awareness.

    Nimble Crane routinely engages in flag-flying ceremonies to support various community charities; it currently owns a Grove GMK7550 crane equipped with a wrap that represents a tribute to veterans, launched on Veterans Day 2023.

    "Our veterans' wrap hit home for numerous people in our company and community," Ellis added. "Our goal is to launch a newly wrapped GMK on a social topic that is paramount to us and the community every time we purchase a new Grove. We have three more that we plan on launching in the future."

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc

    While the company has promoted autism awareness in recent years, this is the first time one of its most active cranes will emblazon the colorful wrap.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    $170M Indiana Venue Due to Complete End of 2024

    Six-M Surges Through Maryland Interchange Work

    ABC Unveils AI Resource Guide for Contractors

    Yanmar Compact Equipment Introduces its First Compact Track Loader — The TL100VS

    Meta to Build $800M Data Center in Indiana

    Norwalk Common Council in Connecticut Approves $271.4M to Build Two New Schools

    Topcon Solutions Store Now Offers Layout Solution of LN-150 Combined With HP SitePrint

    Northern Green: New Dates, New Venue, New Energy



     

    Read more about...

    All Terrain Cranes Cranes Grove Philanthropy






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA