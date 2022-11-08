List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Nitke Auctions Conducts Its 57th Fall Contractor Sale

Tue November 08, 2022 - Midwest Edition #23
CEG


Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group company, welcomed bidders to its 57th annual two-day Fall Contractor auction at its facility at 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, Wis., Oct. 27 to 28.

A wide variety of construction equipment was on the block, including skid steers, dozers, excavators, paving equipment and more from manufacturers including Caterpillar, BOMAG, Gehl, John Deere, New Holland, Bobcat and more.

For more information, visit HansenAuctionGroup.com or nitkeauctions.com. CEG

Harold Shirk (L) of Hansen Auction Group shows Clint Johnson of Mud Tech this Bobcat XT20 skid steer that was up for bid. (CEG photo)
John Mashak of Mashak Brothers was interested in adding this Cat D5N dozer to his fleet. (CEG photo)
Bryce Hansen, president and CEO Hansen Auction Group, goes over the sale’s rules and regulations prior to the start of day two. (CEG photo)
John Wellach of John Wellach Farms and his son, Camden, with a Kobelco SK210 excavator. (CEG photo)
Mike Marsolek (L) and Todd Kulig of Marsolek Excavating hoped to make a bid on this John Deere 558 baler. (CEG photo)
Carol Wagenson of Hanson Auction Group congratulated Leo Krombholz of Krombholz Auto Transport, who bought some of the toys that were up for auction. (CEG photo)
Ed Knoll of Knoll Farms was impressed with this Hitachi Zaxis 35 U compact excavator. (CEG photo)
Logan Wulff was looking for a few items and saw this JLG 40 IC lift. (CEG photo)




