Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group company, welcomed bidders to its 57th annual two-day Fall Contractor auction at its facility at 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, Wis., Oct. 27 to 28.

A wide variety of construction equipment was on the block, including skid steers, dozers, excavators, paving equipment and more from manufacturers including Caterpillar, BOMAG, Gehl, John Deere, New Holland, Bobcat and more.

For more information, visit HansenAuctionGroup.com or nitkeauctions.com. CEG

