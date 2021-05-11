Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group company, held a two-day spring sale at its facility in Mosinee, Wis., April 29 to 30. More than 1,000 items were available to buy in person or online.

Some of the items up for bid included dozers, skid steers, excavators, attachments, trucks, tools and more from manufacturers including John Deere, Caterpillar, Komatsu, Bobcat, Mack, Kenworth and more.

For more information, visit nitkeauctions.com. CEG

