Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Nitke Auctions Hosts Two-Day Spring Sale in Mosinee

Tue May 11, 2021 - Midwest Edition #10
CEG


Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group company, held a two-day spring sale at its facility in Mosinee, Wis., April 29 to 30. More than 1,000 items were available to buy in person or online.

Some of the items up for bid included dozers, skid steers, excavators, attachments, trucks, tools and more from manufacturers including John Deere, Caterpillar, Komatsu, Bobcat, Mack, Kenworth and more.

For more information, visit nitkeauctions.com. CEG

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

Father-and-son team, Chase (L) and Bryce Hansen, president and CEO of Hansen Auction Group, are ready to welcome everyone to Nitke’s two-day spring auction.
Jeff Hoffman of J. Hoffman Truck & Equipment checks the measurements of the bucket on this Caterpillar 988B wheel loader.
Pete Jobelius (L) and Chet Jobelius, both of J and S Logging, are considering this ASV RC-60 compact track loader.
This 1939 Ford with turbo charger was up for auction.
Korry Ardell of KLA Construction Equipment is interested in bidding on this Gehl 7810 turbo skid steer.
Gerald Koehler of Koehler Construction came across this John Deere 135C excavator at Nitke’s spring auction.
Hoping to place the winning bid on this Volvo EC240CLC excavator are Bob Johnas (L) of Johnas Track and Equipment, Medford, Wis., and his brother, John.
(L-R): Tim Slack of Tim Slack Auction Realty LLC, and Leo Krivickas and Skeeter Wykoski of Three Lakes Truck and Equipment are enjoying a day out at the auction.




Today's top stories

Crews Construct Bridge Offsite, Float It Into Place

Caterpillar Surpasses $3B Tonnes Hauled Autonomously by Cat Command for Hauling Trucks

Case to Host Live Virtual Event on Proper Pre-, Post-Operation Inspection

VIDEO: Volvo CE Delivers Its Version of the Factory 4 Tomorrow

JCB Announces Diesel Mechanic Apprenticeship Program

Industry Urges Workers to Get COVID Vaccine

Ditch Witch MT26 Microtrencher Provides Deepest Cut Option for Fiber Job Sites

JLG's Parent Company, Oshkosh Corporation, Earns Top Honors



 

Read more about...

Auctions Business News Hansen Auction Group Nitke Auction Center






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo