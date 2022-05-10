Nitke Auctions, owned by Hansen Auction Group LLC, welcomed live and online bidders to its 57th annual Spring Contractors Auction at its facility in Mosinee, Wis., April 28 to 29. Registered bidders, both online and in person, numbered 5,618 from 35 different states.

With 2,157 Items up for bid, buyers had plenty to choose from. On day one, items included trucks, cars, trailers, heavy trucks, semi-trailers and miscellaneous items. Day two featured heavy equipment, skid steers, attachments, forklifts, lawn and garden and miscellaneous items.

For more information, visit nitkeauctions.com and hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

