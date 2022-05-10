List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Nitke Conducts 57th Annual Spring Contractors Auction in Mosinee, Wis.

Tue May 10, 2022 - Midwest Edition #10
CEG


Nitke Auctions, owned by Hansen Auction Group LLC, welcomed live and online bidders to its 57th annual Spring Contractors Auction at its facility in Mosinee, Wis., April 28 to 29. Registered bidders, both online and in person, numbered 5,618 from 35 different states.

With 2,157 Items up for bid, buyers had plenty to choose from. On day one, items included trucks, cars, trailers, heavy trucks, semi-trailers and miscellaneous items. Day two featured heavy equipment, skid steers, attachments, forklifts, lawn and garden and miscellaneous items.

For more information, visit nitkeauctions.com and hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

The Hansen family, owners of Nitke Auctions, were on hand for the company’s annual spring sale. (L-R) are Taylor, sales; Bryce, president and CEO; Chase, sales; and Briley, marketing. (CEG photo)
Next to this Cat D9N dozer (L-R) are Steve Stewart, Caleb Wallace and Spencer Main of Pave Black Asphalt Paving, Appleton, Wis. (CEG photo)
John Rottier (L) of J Rottier Construction and Mike Dresel of Mike Dresel Excavating and Landscaping of Jim Falls, Wis., consider bidding on this Cat D4H dozer. (CEG photo)
Jason Skarda of Tri-City Construction LLC may add this Cat D6H LGP dozer to his fleet. (CEG photo)
David Frane of Frane Bulldozing likes the look of this John Deere 450B dozer. (CEG photo)
Carl Stoflet (L) of Stoflet Logging and Jarrod Barton of Seneca Industrial Welding are pictured with a John Deere 270D LC excavator. (CEG photo)
Brandon Buntrock checks the oil on this John Deere 892E LC excavator. (CEG photo)
Mervin Wagler (in plane) of Beaver Tree Company and his copilot, Brian Helmuth of Helmuth Construction Company, were intrigued by this Odyssey II, capable of landing on land and water. The Odyssey can fly at 170 mph, gets 500 mi. on a tank of fuel and can fly at 10,000 ft. (CEG photo)
Seated in this Takeuchi TL 12V 2 compact tracked skid steer is Mark Byers of Byers Forestry. (CEG photo)




