No Injuries Reported After Crane Collapse Outside SoFi

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

No Injuries Reported After Crane Collapse Outside SoFi

Mon March 09, 2020 - West Edition #6
Associated Press


No injuries were reported when a crane collapsed at the new SoFi Stadium site on Feb. 28.
No injuries were reported when a crane collapsed at the new SoFi Stadium site on Feb. 28.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) A large construction crane collapsed the morning of Feb. 28 outside SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to the stadium in suburban Inglewood shortly before 8 a.m. Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez said a crane that was being moved struck a stationary crane, causing the stationary crane to collapse.

There was no structural damage to the stadium.

The 70,000-seat stadium is expected to open in July with a Taylor Swift concert and a few weeks later the Rams and Chargers will play their first preseason games there.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is privately financing the construction, most recently estimated to cost $5 billion.

SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl in February 2022 and the college football championship game in January 2023, followed by events during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

It also will be the site of a newly announced Los Angeles Bowl between football teams from the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

California Cranes stadium