Nordika drawing Artist's drawing of the proposed spa facility.

A uniquely Scandinavian-style wellness concept has come to light that hopes to capitalize on the allure of the north Georgia mountains and metro Atlanta's considerable population.

Tentatively branded "Nordika Thermal Experience," the 21-acre, planned retreat approximately 70 mi. north of Atlanta scored unanimous approval in August from the Dahlonega City Council, Urbanize Atlanta reported Aug. 15.

The complex would claim long-vacant acreage where a planned senior community never materialized on Summit Drive, 3 mi. north of Dahlonega's historic downtown. The site also is close to various wineries and other getaway attractions, set amid the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains.

Renderings of the spa complex depict a multi-building layout around a thermal pool, with Nordic-inspired angular architecture, landscaping and on-site connectivity.

The concept's focus would be on hydrotherapy, thermotherapy and wellness services (massages, body treatments and facials), alongside hot, warm and cold pools, steam and dry saunas, yoga, steam rooms and relaxation spaces.

Kent Baltare, the project's head and founder of Denver-based Baldr Capital, told Urbanize Atlanta that plans for the proposed spa also include a food-and-beverage component and forested walking trails with a "hidden" beer garden.

He said that the project is the result of a lifelong goal after having grown up visiting Nordic spas in his native Ottawa, Canada.

"Walking out after a full thermal circuit, I realized I had never felt more relaxed," Baltare said via email. "It struck me that someone had deliberately designed that feeling, and from that moment, I knew I wanted to create that same experience for others."

The concept calls for guests to pay a day rate and linger for as long as they wish.

Baldr Capital has purchased the land and received zoning approval to operate the spa, he added, with the possibility of commercial lodging on-site. The retreat could accommodate up to 300 guests at a time, with a "design emphasizing privacy and tranquility," Baltare said.

His firm is currently in the process of acquiring a construction loan. Baltare estimates the project will cost about $20 million, and he hopes to break ground on the spa complex in the second quarter of 2026.

The construction timeline would be roughly 18 months, with delivery tentatively scheduled for late 2027 or early 2028.

Baltare's experience includes real estate development and startup operations in California, and he owns short-term rentals dotted around north Georgia and Tennessee.

In his email to Urbanize Atlanta, he said the project's design partners are based in metro Atlanta, Athens and north Georgia, apart from the specialty pool and sauna engineers.

The project "began with a year of market research in partnership with consulting firms," Baltare said. "The data confirmed the region's suitability, driven by a large population within 90 minutes, Dahlonega's tourism appeal and proximity to the University of North Georgia for [spa] staffing."

In addition, he noted that the retreat's Dahlonega neighbors are very excited about the planned facility.

"Community response has been overwhelmingly positive," Baltare said, "with strong neighbor support, a favorable planning commission review and [now] unanimous [Dahlonega] City Council approval."

