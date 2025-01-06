List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    NORD's Comprehensive Service, Support Increases System Longevity, Availability

    NORD DRIVESYSTEMS offers comprehensive after-sales services including maintenance, spare parts, and repair to increase system longevity and availability. Their Smart Check service package and emergency hotline ensure quick resolution of breakdowns.

    Mon January 06, 2025 - National Edition
    Nord


    The NORD service department provides installation and commissioning assistance via phone, email, remote support or on-site support.
    Photo courtesy of NORD
    The NORD service department provides installation and commissioning assistance via phone, email, remote support or on-site support.
    The NORD service department provides installation and commissioning assistance via phone, email, remote support or on-site support.   (Photo courtesy of NORD) When a NORD technician performs maintenance on a drive, all recommended wearing parts are replaced, any damage found is noted, and on-site analysis is performed. The preventative replacement of wearing parts not only reduces the risk of unscheduled downtimes, but also reduces unnecessary wear on other parts for longer product life.   (Photo courtesy of NORD)

    NORD DRIVESYSTEMS offers a full, comprehensive range of after-sales services and support to ensure efficient performance and longevity of its products.

    Services include commissioning, maintenance, spare parts management, digital solutions and more. It also provides self-service options, with FAQs addressing common inquiries via easy, 24/7 online access.

    The NORD service department provides installation and commissioning assistance via phone, email, remote support or on-site support. This support is tailored to individual system requirements and includes optimization and adjustment of NORD products, laser alignment, vibration measurement, thermography, endoscopy and commissioning reports.

    For electronic drive components, the basic commissioning package consists of verifying electrical installation and parameters on variable frequency drives, performing test runs for drives and backing up electronic data via NORDCON software. An advanced commissioning package also is available, which includes all basic services, plus network analysis of the voltage supply for components.

    NORD works closely with its customers to find the commissioning package best suited to their project and budget needs.

    Regular maintenance of drive systems ensures long service life, high system availability, plannable downtimes and calculable costs.

    NORD Smart Check is a modular service package that allows customers to choose the service level that works best for their needs with basic, advanced and premium tiers available. When a NORD technician performs maintenance on a drive, all recommended wearing parts are replaced, any damage found is noted, and on-site analysis is performed. The preventative replacement of wearing parts not only reduces the risk of unscheduled downtimes, but also reduces unnecessary wear on other parts for longer product life.

    After the inspection is completed, a collection of drive data and status information is provided with recommendations for action if irregularities are found. If repair is necessary, NORD has in-house repair shops at its facilities in Waunakee, Wisc., and McKinney, Texas. It also has a network of authorized service centers throughout the world for convenient local access when and where customers need it.

    Once a unit is received, service technicians will diagnose the cause for faults, clean and check all components, and replace damaged wearing parts, seals, bearings and oil. After reassembly, a final assessment is performed to ensure the drive is working properly before it ships back to the customer.

    Warranties for the performed work and replaced parts also are provided. If a repair is determined to be too costly, NORD will assist in ordering an exact replacement or selecting a new unit. NORD also offers spare parts for motors, gear motors and variable frequency drive components. These parts are stored at a central warehouse in Wisconsin as well as three other facilities across the United States for increased availability and fast delivery.

    Stocked parts can often be shipped same day to minimize system downtime, and courier service is available for expedited delivery. Replacement parts also can be ordered online via the Spare Parts Shop, which offers comprehensive, unit-specific part diagrams for easy identification and ordering.

    NORD's Spare Parts Shop can reduce customer warehousing costs and provided round-the-clock access to the latest spare parts information.

    Mechanical failures and technical problems can occur at any time or place. To ensure breakdowns are resolved quickly with minimal loss, NORD has an emergency hotline in place for spare parts, replacement drives and technical support for its products, even without a service contract.

    Known as "NORD 9-1-1", this service provides 24/7/365 emergency breakdown assistance to get operations up and running quickly. This service can be easily accessed by calling NORD's main phone line at 888/314-6673.

    As a global manufacturer, NORD plays a large part in the transmission of energy and motion. Its system modernization support is used to update drive systems to newer technology to increase efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. As part of its NORD ECO service, NORD conducts an energy and performance analysis of the drive technology to identify ways to reduce energy requirements and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). System modernization could include switching to asynchronous or synchronous motors with higher efficiency classes (IE3/IE5+), installing sensor technology for drive monitoring, retrofitting a variable frequency drive, or replacing an existing VFD with a newer drive that has improved functionality and additional features.

    NORD can be contacted by phone at 888/314-6673 for all service and support needs. Those who prefer digital communication can visit the digital services webpage to submit a service request or contact the NORD sales team or service department.

    For more information, visit www.nord.com.

    Photo courtesy of NORD

    When a NORD technician performs maintenance on a drive, all recommended wearing parts are replaced, any damage found is noted, and on-site analysis is performed. The preventative replacement of wearing parts not only reduces the risk of unscheduled downtimes, but also reduces unnecessary wear on other parts for longer product life.




