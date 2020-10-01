--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Nordtrack Mobile Equipment Range from Metso Outotec Breaks Milestone of 100 Sold Units

Thu October 01, 2020 - National Edition
Metso

More than 100 units of Metso Outotec's Nordtrack have been sold worldwide.
The new mobile crushing and screening range from Metso Outotec, Nordtrack, has passed the milestone of 100 units sold worldwide. The volume sales of the range started during 1Q2020.

"This is a remarkable achievement for a new product range; especially considering how the pandemic has impacted the construction industry around the world," said Vesa Tuloisela, director, Nordtrack offering at Metso Outotec.

"It strengthens our expectation that the potential Nordtrack customers appreciate the reliability and support of a premium brand. We believe that the demand for aggregate recycling equipment is on a steady path."

Sales and deliveries have started globally and the biggest demand so far is coming from North America and Europe. Customers have ordered Nordtrack crushers for C&D (concrete and demolition) waste sites and aggregate quarries, and Nordtrack screens for aggregate screening and industrial applications, such as mulch screening and top-soil pre-screening. Mobile conveyors are used as auxiliary equipment to complete the crushing and screening plants.

"It is a range which meets the needs of the small and medium sized contractors who are looking to expand their business in aggregates, whether it is recycling or small-scale virgin aggregate production," Tuloisela said. "The features and options of the range have been selected in a way that the equipment is easy to use and to move between work sites. We have plans to announce new features and range extensions in the near future."

"I want to express my warmest gratitude to all our customers and distributors who have welcomed Nordtrack. We continue to develop both the Nordtrack range and our Lokotrack mobile equipment portfolio to reach a more diverse customer base," he concluded.

For more information, visit metso.com/nordtrack.

Metso Metso Outotec Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment