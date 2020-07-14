Norline AG Chooses Demag AC 160-5 All Terrain Crane

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Norline AG Chooses Demag AC 160-5 All Terrain Crane

Tue July 14, 2020 - National Edition
Tadano


The AC 160-5 was delivered with a configuration featuring a hydraulically offsettable double folding swing-away jib.
The AC 160-5 was delivered with a configuration featuring a hydraulically offsettable double folding swing-away jib.
The AC 160-5 was delivered with a configuration featuring a hydraulically offsettable double folding swing-away jib. The 223 ft. (68-m) main boom is the longest in this crane class.

Quality, performance and cost-effectiveness — those are Norline AG's basic principles and the reason why the company decided on a Demag AC 160-5 when acquiring a new all terrain crane.

More specifically, the 223 ft. (68-m) main boom, which is the longest in this crane class, and the large lifting capacity with the base counterweight alone were undeniably compelling arguments for the Swiss company, which specializes in building engineering, steel construction, and ground probe boreholes.

The AC 160-5 was delivered with a configuration featuring a hydraulically offsettable double folding swing-away jib. The crane's long reach will enable the company to tap into new opportunities, and the unit is already hard at work. In fact, the Demag AC 160-5 completed its first job with aplomb on May 25, immediately after being handed over.

For more information about Norline AG, visit www.norline.ch.

For more information about Demag, visit demagmobilecranes.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

All Terrain Cranes Cranes Demag Tadano