Norline AG Chooses Demag AC 160-5 All Terrain Crane

Quality, performance and cost-effectiveness — those are Norline AG's basic principles and the reason why the company decided on a Demag AC 160-5 when acquiring a new all terrain crane.

More specifically, the 223 ft. (68-m) main boom, which is the longest in this crane class, and the large lifting capacity with the base counterweight alone were undeniably compelling arguments for the Swiss company, which specializes in building engineering, steel construction, and ground probe boreholes.

The AC 160-5 was delivered with a configuration featuring a hydraulically offsettable double folding swing-away jib. The crane's long reach will enable the company to tap into new opportunities, and the unit is already hard at work. In fact, the Demag AC 160-5 completed its first job with aplomb on May 25, immediately after being handed over.

