Norris Sales Company Announces Major Expansion to Its N.J. Facility

Thu May 06, 2021 - Northeast Edition #10
Norris Sales Company


Norris Sales’ Sicklerville, N.J., location is now an 8-acre campus. A dedicated equipment demonstration area is planned, which will provide customers with an enhanced buying experience from start to finish. An expanded parts department and on-site training facilities will greatly expand the resources available to customers. Expanded yard space will facilitate more efficient turnaround of heavy equipment rentals.

Norris Sales Company Inc. has announced a substantial expansion to its Sicklerville, N.J., facility at 668 Berlin Cross Keys Road as the company continues to invest in its equipment rental, sales and service operations.

The now 8-acre campus includes offices, garage buildings and flexible open yard space. This will facilitate more efficient turnaround of heavy equipment rentals plus the capability of staging greater retail stock locally at the dealership to help reduce lead times. A dedicated equipment demonstration area is planned, which will provide customers with an enhanced buying experience from start to finish.

"We could not be more excited for the capabilities this expansion will allow us to provide our customers in New Jersey" said Karen Zajick, president of Norris Sales Company Inc. "This investment reflects Norris Sales' commitment to service excellence, delivering not only what our customers need today but planning for what the demands of tomorrow will bring."

Norris Sales Company, a Women's Business Enterprise certified organization, covers the Northeast with industry leading solutions and expertise from leading manufacturers, including Takeuchi, Gehl, Link-Belt, Toro, JLG, Diamond Products, Honda, Sullivan-Palatek, Bomag, Multiquip and more.

For more information, call 856/740-1400 or 610/279-5777, or visit NorrisSales.com.




