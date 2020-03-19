--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Nors Group Purchases Strongco, Takes Over its Volvo CE Locations Across Canada

Thu March 19, 2020 - National Edition
Volvo



Nors Group (Nors), a global leader in transport solutions and construction equipment, has purchased Strongco Corporation (Strongco) and will take over its Volvo Construction Equipment's Canadian dealerships and distribution. The Portugal-based company finalized the deal to purchase Strongco on March 18.

Nors is taking over 22 Volvo CE locations, including those in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. With almost 90 years of experience in the industry and operations in 16 countries, including the United States and Mexico, under its jointly owned company, Ascendum Machinery, Nors has built a reputation as an outstanding dealer that is focused on providing unique solutions to its customers.

"We believe that Strongco will benefit from Nors' global presence and brand recognition, and from its long experience in the automotive and construction equipment industry to further enhance its superior performance and future growth. And we are very much looking forward to working with Volvo CE across Canada," said Tomás Jervell, CEO of Nors. "We plan on investing heavily in staff expertise, as well as improving parts availability. The goal is to provide the highest uptime in the industry to Volvo CE customers, and we are ready to achieve it."

Nors is the one of the longest-standing partners of Volvo Group. The family-owned company was founded in 1933 by Luís Óscar Jervell, the current CEO's grandfather. It began as a Volvo Group partner in Portugal, selling and servicing trucks and buses, and in 1970 it started selling Volvo Construction Equipment products. The $2 billion company began its global expansion in the 1990s, entering the African market, then North and South America. Nors operates dealerships under the Nors Group, as well as through joint ownership of the Ascendum Group, which is one of the largest distributors of Volvo CE in the world.

"It's fantastic to have such a seasoned partner expanding its successful operations and business model further across North America, and we are looking forward to the improvements they will bring to Canada," said Stephen Roy, senior VP, Volvo CE North America. "Together we will enhance our Canadian sales and service efforts to improve the experience of our customers when working with Volvo CE. This new partnership has enormous potential."

For more information, visit www.volvo.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Canada Strongco Volvo Volvo Construction Equipment