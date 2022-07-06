The North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA) announced that the transition period is complete, and the new organization has successfully unified three regional equipment dealer associations with the Equipment Dealers Association.

NAEDA is one of the most well-respected and fastest-growing equipment dealer associations in North America and has represented equipment dealers in North America since 1889.

"We have consolidated our resources — taking the best of all four organizations to enhance our value proposition to dealers," said Kim Rominger, NAEDA president and CEO. "A major reason for proceeding with this merger is our members will benefit from a larger, financially strong association that will provide more services to address the needs of today's equipment dealers."

"With our continued efforts to provide advocacy, business services, and workforce development solutions to equipment dealers, NAEDA is pleased to advise that the proper governance and management structure has been put into place to continue to serve dealers' interests and needs," the association said.

NAEDA has identified the following items as priorities:

Manufacturer Relations: NAEDA has a long-standing working relationship with manufacturers and regularly discusses dealer issues, changes to dealer contracts, and manufacturer policies. Manufacturer advisory panels will be established as part of this unification effort.

Government Affairs: NAEDA has more than 175 years of staff experience in serving federal government affairs in both Washington, D.C., and Ottawa, in addition to a successful track record of dealer representation in state and provincial capitals.

Training: Delivered through NAEDA's Dealer Institute, the association offer dealers the necessary training needed to take their dealership staff to the next level, and to increase operational excellence.

Data & Information: NAEDA has a respected track record of providing industry information of value to members. This includes the Dealer Manufacturer Relations Survey, the Cost of Doing Business Study, Wage & Benefit Survey, and many more.

Business Services: With its partner Equipment Dealer Consulting, NAEDA offers M&A services, valuations, certified audits, reviews, and tax and succession strategies — all with an equipment dealership focus.

Events: Meet all of your fellow dealers and industry partners in one place, through the North American Dealer Conference or Dealer of Tomorrow sessions.

NAEDA is the largest equipment dealer association in North America with more than 4,000 members and is governed by a volunteer dealer board of directors. NAEDA will be hosting its first board meeting July 25 to 26, 2022, and will refine its strategic plan for the future at that meeting.

NAEDA will continue its working relationship with regional equipment dealer associations that were affiliated with NAEDA in the past.

