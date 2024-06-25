Photo courtesy of Tadano The growing partnership of Northbank Civil and Marine, Lennon Crane and Tadano should help each brand flourish in the Pacific Northwest.

Northbank Civil and Marine, a heavy civil, marine and industrial constructor located in Vancouver, Wash., recently needed a powerful and versatile crane for multiple dam projects.

Lennon Crane — the Tadano distributor in Washington and Oregon — had the perfect fit with a GTC-1600 teleboom crawler. This 160-ton crane features a 200.1-ft boom, a Cummins engine and the ability to operate in confined spaces with tracks at multiple widths.

Northbank's new Tadano telecrawler will first be placed on a barge to perform work at the Willamette Falls Dam in Oregon City, Ore. When that job is complete, it will be mobilized to Kachess Lake and Bull Run Reservoir for dam remediation work.

Kainan Bodenlos, a principal owner of Northbank Civil and Marine, describes the Lennon Crane-Tadano customer experience, "Northbank has worked with Lennon Crane since our inception in 2014 and they have always been our ‘go to' for bare rent cranes. Following the purchase of our first Tadano GTC in 2020 we have had the opportunity to work with Jamie Land and the Tadano America Group directly.

"Both companies have always exceeded our expectations when it comes to their abilities and customer service. We couldn't have been happier to work with Lennon Crane in conjunction with the Tadano America Group to purchase our new GTC-1600."

Featuring the longest boom in its class, the 160-ton GTC-1600 is known for its streamlined and smarter setup features and load charts leveraging maximum available lifting capacity for all working conditions. Leading the way in telescopic boom crawler cranes, this Tadano machine boasts self-erecting counterweights, single-stage high-lift carbody jacks with remote control, and tool-free track frame removal and handling, delivering greater operating efficiency and cost savings, according to the company.

Scott Lennon, vice president of Lennon Crane, shared Bodenlos' excitement on the GTC-1600, "A big thanks to the Northbank Civil and Marine team for their recent purchase of a new Tadano GTC-1600 telescopic crawler crane. The Northbank team are masters of their craft, good friends and even better people.

"The addition of the highly versatile Tadano GTC-1600, with reliable Cummins power, expands Northbank's capabilities both water side and land side on the U.S. West Coast."

The growing partnership of Northbank Civil and Marine, Lennon Crane and Tadano should help each brand flourish in the Pacific Northwest. The versatile GTC-1600 teleboom crawler crane will serve Northbank's needs well on their core applications in and around the water.

About Northbank

Northbank Civil and Marine was formed in early 2014 with a primary focus on marine, heavy civil and industrial construction projects. It has assembled an experienced, professional and talented team of individuals that is capable of performing technically challenging projects. Its management personnel has an extensive background in bid/build, CM/GC and design/build projects.

Northbank Civil and Marine has wide-ranging experience with hydro power infrastructure, oil water separators, dam navigational lock rehabilitation, cranes and hoists and bridges. It also has become a leader in the Northwest in the construction of fish passage projects, marine facilities and in-water work, and Marine pipelines and outfalls.

For more information, visit https://www.northbankcm.com/

About Lennon Crane

Lennon Crane is the Tadano distributor of Washington and Oregon, supporting all lines of the brand. Lennon Crane also is a Full-Service Bare Rental and Direct B2B Bare Rental of rough terrain and telescopic crawler cranes between 35-160 tons in the western United States and Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.lennoncrane.com/

