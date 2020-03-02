Northeastern University Reconstructs the Courts at Carter Field

Using post tension concrete foundations, Classic Turf Company replaced asphalt courts that were more than 20 years old.

Classic Turf Company completed a major reconstruction project on the courts of Carter Field at Northeastern University. Using post tension concrete foundations, Classic Turf Company replaced asphalt courts that were more than 20 years old. Upon completion of the project, the University was presented with one of the Distinguished Tennis Facilities of the Year awards from the American Sports Builders Association.

The courts feature structural concrete slabs over a prepared base that is reinforced with tensioned cables after the concrete is installed. This type of base is more equipped than asphalt to withstand extreme temperatures and the typical wear and tear courts receive from regular use. Classic Turf Company has a 20-year structural guarantee on the courts it commissions and its courts are known for their visual appeal and functionality.

In addition to completing the construction work for the university, John Eren, the vice president of Classic Turf Company, provided engineering students at the school with a guided tour of the post tension slab construction process and answered questions about the designs. Eren graduated from Northeastern's Engineering School in 2005 before obtaining Level 1 and Level 2 certifications from the Post Tensioning Institute. Since then, he has used his engineering background and athletic court construction experience to assist in the design and installation of post tension concrete courts across the country.

Headquartered in Woodbury, Conn., Classic Turf Company is a family owned business that specializes in the construction of post tension concrete tennis courts, basketball courts and running tracks. Classic Turf Company has constructed courts for universities, schools and communities across the country, as well as for private property owners.

For more information, call 800/246-7951 or visit https://www.classicturf.org/.