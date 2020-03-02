Northeastern University Reconstructs the Courts at Carter Field

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Northeastern University Reconstructs the Courts at Carter Field

Mon March 02, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Classic Turf Company LLC


Using post tension concrete foundations, Classic Turf Company replaced asphalt courts that were more than 20 years old.
Using post tension concrete foundations, Classic Turf Company replaced asphalt courts that were more than 20 years old.

Classic Turf Company completed a major reconstruction project on the courts of Carter Field at Northeastern University. Using post tension concrete foundations, Classic Turf Company replaced asphalt courts that were more than 20 years old. Upon completion of the project, the University was presented with one of the Distinguished Tennis Facilities of the Year awards from the American Sports Builders Association.

The courts feature structural concrete slabs over a prepared base that is reinforced with tensioned cables after the concrete is installed. This type of base is more equipped than asphalt to withstand extreme temperatures and the typical wear and tear courts receive from regular use. Classic Turf Company has a 20-year structural guarantee on the courts it commissions and its courts are known for their visual appeal and functionality.

In addition to completing the construction work for the university, John Eren, the vice president of Classic Turf Company, provided engineering students at the school with a guided tour of the post tension slab construction process and answered questions about the designs. Eren graduated from Northeastern's Engineering School in 2005 before obtaining Level 1 and Level 2 certifications from the Post Tensioning Institute. Since then, he has used his engineering background and athletic court construction experience to assist in the design and installation of post tension concrete courts across the country.

Headquartered in Woodbury, Conn., Classic Turf Company is a family owned business that specializes in the construction of post tension concrete tennis courts, basketball courts and running tracks. Classic Turf Company has constructed courts for universities, schools and communities across the country, as well as for private property owners.

For more information, call 800/246-7951 or visit https://www.classicturf.org/.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Classic Turf Company Connecticut Sports Sports & Entertainment