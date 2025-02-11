The Northern Green Expo, the largest green industry trade show in the north-central region, occurred at St. Paul RiverCentre in Jan 2025. It provided networking opportunities, seminars, and showcased cutting-edge equipment. The 2026 event is scheduled for Jan 20-22, with pre-conference sessions on Jan 19. Visit northerngreen.org for more details.

Northern Green Expo was held Jan. 21-23, 2025 at the St. Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minn. Green industry professionals had a chance to network, attend seminars and see the latest equipment and technology available. The event is the largest green industry trade show and conference in the north-central region.

Northern Green 2026 will be held Jan. 20-22, 2026, with pre-conference sessions open on Jan. 19.

For more information, visit northerngreen.org.

