    Tue February 11, 2025 - Midwest Edition #4
    CEG


    Northern Green Expo was held Jan. 21-23, 2025 at the St. Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minn. Green industry professionals had a chance to network, attend seminars and see the latest equipment and technology available. The event is the largest green industry trade show and conference in the north-central region.

    Northern Green 2026 will be held Jan. 20-22, 2026, with pre-conference sessions open on Jan. 19.

    For more information, visit northerngreen.org.

    Scott Fahey (L), sales, and Nick Lano, parts and service, both of Lano Equipment of Shakopee, Minn., displayed this Bobcat S770 skid steer wrapped by Dirty Graphics of Stillwater, Minn. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): are Brett Crowe, sales, Iron Valley Equipment, St. Cloud, Minn.; Adam Bergman, co-founder Muskox Snow Blowers, Grand Forks, N.D.; and Jake Holter, division director of Mickman Brothers Inc., Ham Lake, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Dan Weise, account manager, RDO Equipment Co. in Fargo, N.D., provides contractors with productivity solutions using 3D machine control, grade management and survey equipment to lessen their risk and increase productivity. (CEG photo)
    Ryan Beck of Project 2 Payment gave a seminar titled, “The Key to Grow is Cash Flow: Technology Hacks for Landscape Contractors” at Green Expo. (CEG photo)
    The Twin Cities newest Yanmar dealer, DitchWitch of Minnesota and Iowa of Shakopee, Minn., was on hand with Tony Szech (L), territory manager, and Max Busher, territory manager ready to speak with attendees. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Marlena Spiegeler, Michael Dockendorf, Garrett Williams, Dan Polzin and Jamison Williams, all of G&M Outdoor Services, Big Lake, Minn.; Rick Weihl, owner of Sno Power, Muskegon, Mich.; Adele Perkins, office and marketing manager of Sno Power; and Patrick Iwan, owner of Iron Valley Equipment, St. Cloud, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Proud dad, Gary Eglinton, Cokato, Minn., looks on with future heavy equipment operator Tatum Eglinton trying out this Volvo all electric L25 loader from Nuss Truck & Equipment, Burnsville, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Gordy Peterson, sales specialist of Tri-State Bobcat, Little Canada, Minn., brought this Bobcat E38 mini-excavator to MNLA. (CEG photo)
    Adam Hansen (L), regional sales manager of Boss Snowplows, Iron Mountain, Mich., with Heath Zimmerman, sales specialist of Crysteel Truck Equipment, Fridley, Minn., celebrating 50 years in business. (CEG photo)
    Sean McKinney (L), regional sales manager of Finn Corporation, Fairfield, Ohio, and Brock Leagjeld, sales specialist of Swanston Equipment, Fargo, N.D., at the Swanston Equipment booth. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): The team from Quality Equipment, Shakopee, Minn., with ASV’s popular VT-80 compact track loader are Jake Wilken, sales; Debra Fredrickson, marketing manager; JT Kenngott, account executive; and Jeff Doege, sales. (CEG photo)




