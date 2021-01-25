Thomas "TJ" Hopkins

Thomas "TJ" Hopkins has joined the team at Northland JCB. He will be handling sales in Worcester County, Mass.

"I'm exciting to be joining the Northland JCB team. I'm surrounded by truly passionate people who work hard and love what they do. Northland JCB stands behind everything we sell and we pride ourselves on exceptional service. I want to connect the right people with the right equipment," Hopkins said.