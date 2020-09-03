--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Novva to Build $1B Hyperscale Campus in West Jordan

Thu September 03, 2020 - West Edition #19
Newswire

The construction is taking place over four phases; the first phase involves a 300,000 sq. ft. data center.
The construction is taking place over four phases; the first phase involves a 300,000 sq. ft. data center.



A new company has launched with a plan to develop a $1 billion hyperscale campus in Utah.

Novva has already begun building one data center on its planned 10-acre campus in West Jordan.

The privately held company said the project will be the state's largest purpose-built multi-tenant campus for enterprise clients. Headed by CEO Wes Swenson, the company is funded by CIM Group, a REIT owner, operator, lender and developer. Since it was founded in 1994, it has worked on a portfolio of approximately $60 billion in infrastructure projects, including data centers.

A total of $1 billion will be invested over the next several years into the campus with hopes it can attract customers from competitors in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Oregon.

The construction is taking place over four phases and will total more than 1.5 million sq. ft. of data center space when finished, should all phases be completed.

The first phase, involving a 300,000 sq. ft. data center, is currently being built. It also includes a 120MW substation and an 80,000 sq. ft. office building, which will be Novva's headquarters.

The data center will be available for client deployments in early 2021.

"The facilities are imaginatively engineered, purpose-designed and built, and of such scale that it will accommodate 250KW clients to 30MW clients," said Swenson.

Swenson is the former CEO of C7 Data Centers, which was acquired by Databank in 2017. "We believe Utah is a hidden gem for one of the largest wholesale co-location campuses in the United States," he said.

"Some of its attributes include low-cost power, low disaster risk, low latency, dense long haul fiber, high altitude cold desert, central western U.S. location, an expanding international airport and no sales tax on equipment purchases."

Novva's data centers will allow for bespoke suites, optional turn-key, as well as secure multi-tenant services. The company also has designed and engineered the facilities to operate without water year-round, with a cooling system designed in collaboration with BASX Solutions.

The facilities also allow for short-cycle demand builds, carrier-neutral, flexible power designs in N, N+1, and 2N, and a downward flow hot air containment system.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

development Utah