Novva to Build $1B Hyperscale Campus in West Jordan

The construction is taking place over four phases; the first phase involves a 300,000 sq. ft. data center.

A new company has launched with a plan to develop a $1 billion hyperscale campus in Utah.

Novva has already begun building one data center on its planned 10-acre campus in West Jordan.

The privately held company said the project will be the state's largest purpose-built multi-tenant campus for enterprise clients. Headed by CEO Wes Swenson, the company is funded by CIM Group, a REIT owner, operator, lender and developer. Since it was founded in 1994, it has worked on a portfolio of approximately $60 billion in infrastructure projects, including data centers.

A total of $1 billion will be invested over the next several years into the campus with hopes it can attract customers from competitors in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Oregon.

The construction is taking place over four phases and will total more than 1.5 million sq. ft. of data center space when finished, should all phases be completed.

The first phase, involving a 300,000 sq. ft. data center, is currently being built. It also includes a 120MW substation and an 80,000 sq. ft. office building, which will be Novva's headquarters.

The data center will be available for client deployments in early 2021.

"The facilities are imaginatively engineered, purpose-designed and built, and of such scale that it will accommodate 250KW clients to 30MW clients," said Swenson.

Swenson is the former CEO of C7 Data Centers, which was acquired by Databank in 2017. "We believe Utah is a hidden gem for one of the largest wholesale co-location campuses in the United States," he said.

"Some of its attributes include low-cost power, low disaster risk, low latency, dense long haul fiber, high altitude cold desert, central western U.S. location, an expanding international airport and no sales tax on equipment purchases."

Novva's data centers will allow for bespoke suites, optional turn-key, as well as secure multi-tenant services. The company also has designed and engineered the facilities to operate without water year-round, with a cooling system designed in collaboration with BASX Solutions.

The facilities also allow for short-cycle demand builds, carrier-neutral, flexible power designs in N, N+1, and 2N, and a downward flow hot air containment system.