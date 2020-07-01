NPK Adds Triad Machinery

NPK Construction Equipment continues to expand its United States market presence with the addition of Triad Machinery as its newest authorized dealer for NPK Construction Equipment Inc.

Triad Machinery will provide product, parts and service for NPK's full line of construction, demolition and material processing attachments throughout the dealership's market area encompassing Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Montana.

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., the dealership maintains six locations strategically located throughout Oregon and Washington State. Established in 1992, Triad Machinery is a full-service provider of new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts & service for the region's construction, crane, and forestry industries. The company's focus on exceptional customer service has led to strong and lasting relationships with its customers which have driven its continued growth and success. As well as the latest addition of NPK to its product line, the company is an authorized dealer for a range a manufacturers, including Link-Belt Cranes, Link-Belt Excavators, Tigercat, and Waratah.

According to NPK Construction Equipment District Sales Manager, Joe Velasquez, "We at NPK had a goal to partner up with a service-oriented, premier equipment dealer in the emerging Pacific Northwest. Meeting with the Triad Machinery team and management, it became very clear that we had found our partner to combine synergies into the future. We are extremely fortunate and proud to have Triad Machinery join our NPK US dealer network."

Triad Machinery Division Manager Brian Elkins stated that the dealership is excited by the opportunity to partner with NPK, adding, "We're confident that the addition of the NPK line will enhance our ability to provide equip-ment based solutions for existing customers while expanding our access to new markets."

About NPK

Founded in 1985, NPK Construction Equipment Inc. is headquartered in Walton Hills, Ohio, where its operations include fabrication and assembly, distribution and support services for its full line of Hydraulic hammers, compactors, sheet pile drivers, concrete crushers, material processors, demolition shears, demolition grabs and pedestal breaker systems. Its parent company, Nippon Pneumatic Mfg. Co. LTD, of Osaka, Japan, was founded in 1923, and is an international manufacturer of hydraulic attachments with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Japan and the Czech Republic. NPK's full range of products are designed, manufactured and supported by NPK.