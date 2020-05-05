NPK Construction Equipment Celebrates 35 Years

Nippon Pneumatic Manufacturing Co. Ltd was established in Japan nearly 100 years ago in 1923.

NPK made its start manufacturing air tools then expanded into the productions of chemical processing equipment in 1945. In 1957, the construction equipment division was created, and NPK Japan developed the first boom mounted pneumatic hammer in the world.

Fifteen years later, in 1972, NPK designed and built the first boom mounted hydraulic hammer:the foundation for today's extensive and line of NPK hydraulic hammers.

The NPK brand continued to gain popularity and demand continued to grow across the world.

Over the course of many years, dealers were signed on in every corner of the world, and sales and manufacturing locations opened across Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

1965 : The Higashi-Osaka Plant was constructed in Japan for the chemical engineering division and was later renovated in 1970 when it became the home to the construction equipment division.

NPKCE History

In 1985, with just six employees, NPK Construction Equipment Inc.was opened just outside of Cleveland, Ohio to serve as a distributor of NPK's construction and demolition attachments throughout the western hemisphere.

The NPKCE team worked diligently to promote the NPK brand in the western market where it was not yet widely known. A comprehensive network of dealers was assembled across North and South America by partnering with dealerships of various C&D carrier OEMs that NPK attachments could be fitted to -- many of whom are still loyal distribution partners to this day.

Over the next four years, demand for NPK attachments began to grow at a rate that outpaced production, so in 1989 NPKCE purchased a manufacturing facility to begin producing some components and products in the United States, which upped the employee count to 45.

The company evolved from an importer and distributor into a full-fledged OEM manufacturer.

NPKCE continued to grow by expanding product lines as well as acquiring or expanding on facilities throughout Ohio and into other states as the need arose.

By 2009, NPKCE had grown to over 85 employees spread out among three interrelated buildings all within walking distance of one another to streamline the production process.

In 2013, NPKCE acquired its long-time machining partner, Holmes Manufacturing, increasing the number of employees to over 100. In 2016, an addition was added to the manufacturing facility to expand the unit assembly area as well as add additional space for the machining division to relocate to the building group. This meant that the fabrication, machining, and assembly divisions were all under one roof, making production even more efficient.

NPKCE expended its investments outside of Ohio as well. In 2012, when the company found itself without a dealer to serve customers in Georgia, NPK Demotrax was introduced in Norcross, Ga.

NPK Demotrax served not only as a sales distributor, but also as a service and rental facility for customers throughout the state. In 2018, when a new dealer was signed on for the state of Georgia, the facility was sold as an addition to the three branches the company already had across the state.

Late in 2013, NPKCE entered into a partnership with German mining equipment manufacturer, Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik to serve as a distributor for Paus's mining vehicle linein North America. Paus was well-known throughout Europe, Russia and South America for its high quality, purpose built mining vehicles and NPKCE had been a supplier of tunneling hammers to Paus for several years.

In 2017, a fourth building was added to the Walton Hills campus to serve the mining division. To expand its reach to the west coast, NPK Mining Equipment LLC was established in 2018 in Elko, Nev. The number of employees grew to over 125.

In 2019, the opportunity arose for yet another acquisition. Genesis Attachments, Genesis GmbH and Genesis Holdings were on the market and NPKCE jumped at the opportunity to obtain an additional attachment company with a reputation for the same drive for customer satisfaction and high-quality manufacturing standards as the NPK group.

Genesis Attachments is located in Superior, Wis., and has been in operation since 1997. Genesis GmbH is a distribution facility located in Memmingen, Germany, and was founded in 2002 to serve the European market.

With over 125 additional employees from Genesis businesses, the employee count for NPKCE companies is now over 250.

NPK Product History