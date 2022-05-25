List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
NPK Construction Equipment Inc. Introduces Salerno as Director of Sales

Wed May 25, 2022 - Midwest Edition #11
NPK


Chris Salerno
Chris Salerno

NPK Construction Equipment announced the appointment of Chris Salerno to serve as director of sales. He will be working extensively with the sales and marketing team along with NPK dealers.

Salerno has worked within the construction equipment industry for nearly 15 years. Most recently, he directed a sales team to develop a sales and marketing strategy within an exclusive dealer network for the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central America.

Salerno is enthusiastic about taking on his new role with the NPK team.

"I'm delighted to join the NPK team, a company that is well known for engineering high quality products and providing unmatched support," said Salerno. "I look forward to working toward maintaining and enhancing relations with NPK's solution-oriented dealer network."

NPK Construction Equipment Inc. was established in 1985 to serve the needs of the construction, demolition and mining industries in North and South America. NPK designs, manufactures, assembles and markets a wide selection of attachments, including hydraulic hammers, compactors, sheet pile drivers, concrete crushers, material processors, demolition shears and demolition grabs.

The company also offers pedestal breaker systems. All attachments and pedestal breaker systems are offered in a wide range of capacities to meet the needs of any job.

NPK has an extensive network of more than 350 distributor locations and a comprehensive field service force to ensure customers receive the best support.

For more information, visit npkce.com.




