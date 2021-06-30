SMS Equipment Inc., an industry provider of construction and mining equipment, will be the Alaskan dealer for attachment manufacturer NPK, the company announced.

SMS Equipment Alaska will sell and support NPK attachments from hydraulic hammers, compactors, concrete crushers and pedestal boom systems. NPK Attachments are utilized in demolition and concrete recycling, scrap metal recycling and handling, construction, forestry, utility, mining, quarry and aggregate industries. Access to new attachments, parts and support will be available across Alaska via SMS Equipment's Anchorage location.

"They are a great fit," said NPK Territory Manager Joe Velasquez. "As far as sharing the states, we are glad to partner up with SMS out of Alaska. We haven't had a dealer in that area in quite some time. It's been at least a decade since we had someone in that area."

As a full-service, heavy equipment and attachment dealership, SMS represents brands including Komatsu, Takeuchi, Generac Industrial Power and provide equipment sales and services to the mining, forestry and utility industries.

"We look for a well-recognized dealer with the right line to fit our attachments so we can complement each other," Velasquez added. "We are looking forward to a bright future with SMS and developing the growing relationship."

"SMS Equipment focuses on providing solutions and ensuring our customers have access to the best products," SMS Equipment President and COO Robin Heard said in a statement. "NPK is a world-class leader in construction and mining attachments and shares our commitment to deliver customer value and product innovation. This is a great addition to SMS Equipment's portfolio of world-class products and further solidifies our position as the number one equipment solution provider in Alaska."

NPK Construction Equipment President, Dan Tyrrell, said in a statement, "NPK Construction Equipment is excited to extend our Tier I dealer sales and support network to SMS Equipment to cover the state of Alaska. SMS Equipment's network in Alaska, along with a company dedication to customer product support and overall capabilities, provides the manufacturer/dealer collaboration, which extends NPK's ability to provide product sales, parts, and support to our customers and the business segments (construction, demolition, mining, pipeline, and aggregate) we serve."

