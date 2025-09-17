NSSGA announced the 2025 Environmental Excellence Award winners, recognizing operations for exemplary environmental controls and systems. Granite Construction Inc.'s Solari Aggregate Facility won the Platinum award, with Brian North of Martin Marietta receiving the Environmental Leadership Award. The winners' efforts showcase sustainability and industry impact.

The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) announced the winners of its Environmental Excellence Awards and Environmental Leadership Award.

The Excellence Awards recognize operations that demonstrate a commitment to the exemplary use of environmental controls and systems.

NSSGA celebrated the 11 Gold, 20 Silver and 56 Bronze environmental winners during the first general session of the 2025 Legislative and Policy Forum. Granite Construction Inc.'s Solari Aggregate Facility was announced as the 2025 Environmental Platinum winner, which is the top-scoring gold.

"Congratulations to all of NSSGA's Environmental Award winners for continuing to protect the environment, while producing aggregates materials sustainably and efficiently," said NSSGA Interim CEO Michele Stanley. "Our members' efforts to be good environmental stewards help to advance our industry and its impact across the country."

In addition, Brian North of Martin Marietta was named the 2025 Environmental Leadership Award Winner. North has been a member of the NSSGA Environmental Committee for 27 years and previously served as the Chair. For more than 10 years, North has participated in fly-in meetings in Washington, working to educate congressional staff on the Waters of the U.S. rule. His efforts on this issue have greatly aided the industry's position.

2025 Environmental Awards of Excellence

Platinum Winner

• Solari Aggregate Facility

Granite Construction Inc.

Gold Award Winners

• Elburn Aggregates

Amrize

• Morrison Quarry

Amrize

• Pit 21 Sand & Gravel

Amrize

• Litchfield Quarry

Barrett Paving Materials Inc.

A Colas Company

• Solari Aggregate Facility

Granite Construction Inc.

• Anderson Creek Quarry

Martin Marietta

• Belmont Sand and Gravel

Martin Marietta

• Clarks Quarry

Martin Marietta

• San Francisco Bay Marine Operations

Martin Marietta

• Milford Quarry

Martin Marietta

• Rocky Point Quarry

Martin Marietta

A complete listing of the 2025 Award winners can be found at nssga.org/awards.

