    NSSGA Announces 2025 Environmental Award Winners

    NSSGA announced the 2025 Environmental Excellence Award winners, recognizing operations for exemplary environmental controls and systems. Granite Construction Inc.'s Solari Aggregate Facility won the Platinum award, with Brian North of Martin Marietta receiving the Environmental Leadership Award. The winners' efforts showcase sustainability and industry impact.

    September 17, 2025 - National Edition

    NSSGA


    NSSGA logo

    The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) announced the winners of its Environmental Excellence Awards and Environmental Leadership Award.

    The Excellence Awards recognize operations that demonstrate a commitment to the exemplary use of environmental controls and systems.

    NSSGA celebrated the 11 Gold, 20 Silver and 56 Bronze environmental winners during the first general session of the 2025 Legislative and Policy Forum. Granite Construction Inc.'s Solari Aggregate Facility was announced as the 2025 Environmental Platinum winner, which is the top-scoring gold.

    "Congratulations to all of NSSGA's Environmental Award winners for continuing to protect the environment, while producing aggregates materials sustainably and efficiently," said NSSGA Interim CEO Michele Stanley. "Our members' efforts to be good environmental stewards help to advance our industry and its impact across the country."

    In addition, Brian North of Martin Marietta was named the 2025 Environmental Leadership Award Winner. North has been a member of the NSSGA Environmental Committee for 27 years and previously served as the Chair. For more than 10 years, North has participated in fly-in meetings in Washington, working to educate congressional staff on the Waters of the U.S. rule. His efforts on this issue have greatly aided the industry's position.

    2025 Environmental Awards of Excellence

    Platinum Winner

    Solari Aggregate Facility

    Granite Construction Inc.

    Gold Award Winners

    Elburn Aggregates

    Amrize

    Morrison Quarry

    Amrize

    Pit 21 Sand & Gravel

    Amrize

    Litchfield Quarry

    Barrett Paving Materials Inc.

    A Colas Company

    Solari Aggregate Facility

    Granite Construction Inc.

    Anderson Creek Quarry

    Martin Marietta

    Belmont Sand and Gravel

    Martin Marietta

    Clarks Quarry

    Martin Marietta

    San Francisco Bay Marine Operations

    Martin Marietta

    Milford Quarry

    Martin Marietta

    Rocky Point Quarry

    Martin Marietta

    A complete listing of the 2025 Award winners can be found at nssga.org/awards.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




