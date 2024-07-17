List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    NSSGA Receives EPA Grant to Advance Aggregates Sustainability

    NSSGA secures $9.65M EPA grant to advance sustainability in aggregates industry. Initiatives include EPDs, CO2 emission reduction practices, and carbon sequestration efforts.

    Wed July 17, 2024 - National Edition
    National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association


    Shutterstock photo

    The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) has been awarded a five-year, $9.65 million grant by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

    With the EPA grant funding and support, NSSGA aims to provide the aggregates industry with essential resources to: robustly produce and release Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs); establish guidelines on best management practices for reducing CO2 emissions; and enhance the industry's capacity to sequester CO2.

    "Thank you to the EPA and their staff for this important funding. We look forward to working together to enhance the transparency and availability of environmental impact data within the aggregates industry," said Michael Johnson, president and CEO of NSSGA.

    "The unwavering support from our members, industry partners and 23 state associations has been instrumental in securing this grant and will be crucial, as we move forward to accomplish the initiatives. This builds on our industry's robust efforts to be a leader in the carbon solution, as we continually protect the environment and sustainably produce critically needed materials."

    Over the next five years, NSSGA will engage its partners to create, train and promote resources, as the industry continues to be a beacon of sustainability. Key initiatives will include:

    • NSSGA to Become Program Operator for Aggregates Industry PCR and EPD: NSSGA will have full-time staff to administer the program, facilitating more robust updates and ensuring comprehensive oversight.
    • Access to Digital Tools and Solutions: Providing the aggregates industry with robust tools to transparently report the environmental impacts of their products.
    • Comprehensive Training Programs: In collaboration with state associations, universities and other partners, equipping industry professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to implement sustainable practices, perform life cycle assessments and produce EPDs.
    • Best Management Practices for CO2 Reduction and Sequestration: Establishing and promoting guidelines that help the industry reduce its carbon footprint and also enhance its ability to sequester CO2 effectively.

    The production of aggregates is an inherently low-carbon process, and member operations utilize various measures to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint. This grant initiative follows the successful application submitted by NSSGA.

    With this opportunity, NSSGA continues to lead the way in promoting sustainability within the aggregate industry.

    For more information, visit www.nssga.org.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




