NU Sells $400M in Municipal Bonds for List of Renovations

Tue June 22, 2021 - Midwest Edition #13
Associated Press


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The University of Nebraska has netted $400 million in financing through the sale of municipal bonds to be used for a growing list of renovations and replacement projects.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the sale took place May 27, and money garnered will go toward an $800 million backlog of projects at campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

The projects include a $75 million replacement of the Westbrook Music Building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the construction of a $37.5 million College of Allied Health Professions building for the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.




