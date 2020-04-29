--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
NUCA of Nebraska Extends Scholarship Deadline to July 1

Wed April 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #9
NUCA of Nebraska


The NUCA of Nebraska board has expanded the eligibility for NUCA of Nebraska Scholarships. Please download the scholarship application for details. Applications are due July 1, 2020.

Eligible recipients include:

  • Children of a NUCA of Nebraska member or nominated by a NUCA of Nebraska member and must be a high school senior graduating and enrolling into a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades.
  • Children of a NUCA of Nebraska member and must be a graduating high school senior and pursuing post-secondary education or training in a field not related to technical programs, trades, engineering, architecture, surveying, welding or mechanic.
  • Employees of a NUCA of Nebraska member and pursuing education or training in a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades
  • SkillsUSA students who are graduating high school seniors and pursuing education or training in a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades
  • FFA students who are graduating high school seniors and pursuing education or training in a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades
  • High school seniors graduating from a Nebraska high school and enrolling into a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades.

Send completed scholarship applications to the NUCA of Nebraska office at info@nucanebraska.com; fax to 402/476-6547 or mail to: NUCA of Nebraska, 3901 Normal Blvd., Suite 100, Lincoln, Neb. 68506.

For more information, visit nucanebraska.com.


 

