NUCA of Nebraska Extends Scholarship Deadline to July 1

The NUCA of Nebraska board has expanded the eligibility for NUCA of Nebraska Scholarships. Please download the scholarship application for details. Applications are due July 1, 2020.
Eligible recipients include:
- Children of a NUCA of Nebraska member or nominated by a NUCA of Nebraska member and must be a high school senior graduating and enrolling into a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades.
- Children of a NUCA of Nebraska member and must be a graduating high school senior and pursuing post-secondary education or training in a field not related to technical programs, trades, engineering, architecture, surveying, welding or mechanic.
- Employees of a NUCA of Nebraska member and pursuing education or training in a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades
- SkillsUSA students who are graduating high school seniors and pursuing education or training in a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades
- FFA students who are graduating high school seniors and pursuing education or training in a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades
- High school seniors graduating from a Nebraska high school and enrolling into a construction-related degree program (could be a 2-year or 4-year program), which would include engineering, architecture, surveying, welding, mechanic or anything in the technical programs and trades.
Send completed scholarship applications to the NUCA of Nebraska office at info@nucanebraska.com; fax to 402/476-6547 or mail to: NUCA of Nebraska, 3901 Normal Blvd., Suite 100, Lincoln, Neb. 68506.
For more information, visit nucanebraska.com.