    Nucor Rebar Fabrication Partners With Advanced Construction Robotics

    Wed June 19, 2024 - National Edition
    Advanced Construction Robotics


    Nucor Rebar Fabrication will be integrating TyBOT, ACR's robotic rebar tying solution, with its crew for rebar installation projects, with the first unit being delivered to Washington state.
    Photo courtesy of Nucor Rebar Fabrication Inc.
    Nucor Rebar Fabrication will be integrating TyBOT, ACR's robotic rebar tying solution, with its crew for rebar installation projects, with the first unit being delivered to Washington state.

    Advanced Construction Robotics (ACR), a leading innovator in construction robotics, announced it has entered into an agreement with Nucor Rebar Fabrication Inc. (Nucor), North America's premier fabricator and installer of rebar.

    This partnership marks a significant step forward in the construction industry, showcasing Nucor Rebar Fabrication's dedication to safety by integrating modern technologies into its operations.

    Nucor Rebar Fabrication will be integrating TyBOT, ACR's robotic rebar tying solution, with its crew for rebar installation projects, with the first unit being delivered to Washington state. This collaboration is a testament of TyBOT's path to commercialization, further demonstrating its ability to augment crews by increasing productivity, reducing physical strain on workers and improving job site safety in a seamless integration of innovation and efficiency.

    Danielle Proctor, president and CEO of Advanced Construction Robotics, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are excited to partner with Nucor, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the construction industry. This partnership not only demonstrates Nucor's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies but also sets a new standard for efficiency and safety in rebar installation."

    Stephen Muck, founder and executive chairman of ACR, added, "Through this partnership, we are not just integrating TyBOT into Nucor's operations; we are also setting the stage for a broader adoption of construction robotics across the industry. Our mission has always been to enhance the capabilities of construction crews with advanced technology, and this collaboration with Nucor is a testament to the industry's readiness for change. We are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution."

    "As a leader in the industry, partnering with ACR allows us to enhance job site safety for our team and brings much needed innovation to the industry," said Chad Beard, president Nucor Rebar Fabrication.

    This partnership between ACR and Nucor Rebar Fabrication not only highlights a shared commitment to safety and advancing construction technology, but also marks a significant milestone in the commercialization and distribution of robotic solutions.

    For more information, visit constructionrobots.com




