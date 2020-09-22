Nureva Announces Formation of Nialli SaaS Company

Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announced the formation of Nialli Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary focused on enabling the digital transformation of processes used by collaborative teams. The company has assigned staff and resources to Nialli (pronounced NY-ALL-EE) that will bring a suite of collaboration applications to market.

Nialli's objective is to make it easy for organizations to digitally transform their collaborative processes and achieve the associated gains in productivity and performance. The company is driven by a design process that is grounded in deep understanding of its customers and their ways of working, with the goal of creating applications that are completely intuitive and easy to adopt.

Most recently, Nialli has been conducting research with a selection of global construction companies with the aim of moving what has been a completely paper-based process into the digital realm.

Nureva will remain focused on innovative audio hardware and software, driven by active research and development activities that continue to yield breakthroughs and new patents. It will add value and functionality to its product suite through firmware and software enhancements and expansion of its robust ecosystem.

The capabilities of the company's Microphone Mist technology will remain central to delivering a superior customer experience, according to the company.

"We are excited to launch Nialli with the goal of helping organizations digitally transform their collaborative processes," said Nancy Knowlton, CEO of Nureva and Nialli. "With a passion for customer understanding and a design philosophy built around customer needs, we feel confident that our solutions can deliver exceptional value."

For more information, vist nialli.com.