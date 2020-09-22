--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Nureva Announces Formation of Nialli SaaS Company

Tue September 22, 2020 - National Edition
Nureva



Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announced the formation of Nialli Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary focused on enabling the digital transformation of processes used by collaborative teams. The company has assigned staff and resources to Nialli (pronounced NY-ALL-EE) that will bring a suite of collaboration applications to market.

Nialli's objective is to make it easy for organizations to digitally transform their collaborative processes and achieve the associated gains in productivity and performance. The company is driven by a design process that is grounded in deep understanding of its customers and their ways of working, with the goal of creating applications that are completely intuitive and easy to adopt.

Most recently, Nialli has been conducting research with a selection of global construction companies with the aim of moving what has been a completely paper-based process into the digital realm.

Nureva will remain focused on innovative audio hardware and software, driven by active research and development activities that continue to yield breakthroughs and new patents. It will add value and functionality to its product suite through firmware and software enhancements and expansion of its robust ecosystem.

The capabilities of the company's Microphone Mist technology will remain central to delivering a superior customer experience, according to the company.

"We are excited to launch Nialli with the goal of helping organizations digitally transform their collaborative processes," said Nancy Knowlton, CEO of Nureva and Nialli. "With a passion for customer understanding and a design philosophy built around customer needs, we feel confident that our solutions can deliver exceptional value."

For more information, vist nialli.com.


 

Read more about...

Business News Nialli Nureva SaaS Technology