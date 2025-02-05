The Department of Design and Construction in NYC is constructing a triple-barrel sewer system in Queens to combat persistent flooding in low-lying areas. The $79 million project will connect to the Bergen and Thurston Basins, alleviate flooding issues, and preserve wetland areas. The construction team is implementing various innovative techniques to protect the environment and ensure community interests are considered. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2026 and is part of a larger $2.6 billion initiative aimed at addressing flooding concerns in the region.

NYC DDC photo Crews install dewatering wells in Idlewild Park.

A collection of neighborhoods in southeastern Queens, N.Y., has long been known as one of the largest sections of middle class African American homes in the country. The residents there live with significant neighbors including Idlewild Park, a 160-acre public park and saltwater marsh, Brookfield Park, consisting of approximately 100 acres of greenspace, and the sprawling John F. Kennedy International Airport. The busy airport, located on Jamaica Bay, is a significant employer in the area, but it also requires considerations from the neighborhood because of traffic and vibration.

A drawback for homes in this unique location, however, has been persistent flooding in low-lying areas after heavy rains. The Department of Design and Construction (DDC) in New York City is taking on this problem through the construction of a triple-barrel sewer. The ambitious $79 million project is the initial spine of a large-scale sewer pipe that will receive water from dozens of other pipes that will be constructed. The triple-barrel sewer will direct the water into the Bergen and Thurston Basins, located adjacent to the airport.

The sewer system is being built crossing Idlewild Park between the airport and the Springfield Gardens neighborhood. Each of the barrels will be 12.5 ft. wide by 8 ft. high. The immense size of the barrels is necessary to collect the water that will be coming once it is connected to other sewers. This construction should alleviate the flooding problem of the neighborhoods, which do not have adequate stormwater systems to capture water during heavy rainfall. This project also will include mitigation and preservation of wetland in Idlewild and Brookville Parks.

The pipe will be built with cast-in-place construction and will be approximately 1.2 mi. long. The project began in fall 2023 and is expected to be completed by the fall 2026. The job is approximately 20 percent complete.

The contractor for the project is Inter-LaPeruta JV and the design was handled by DDC in-house staff.

The current job is part of a $2.6 billion project that will include 45 construction projects to handle flooding issues in the region. The current work will require workers to excavate approximately 65,000 tons of soil for the extensive trench network of the sewer system. Workers will use a considerable amount of materials in the project, including:

• 18,000 cu. yds. of concrete for culverts, manholes and bends;

• 21,000 sq. yds. of asphalt to be used on nearby Rockaway Blvd. and Springfield Lane; and

• 2,100 metric tons of steel reinforcement for the concrete structures

The sewer tunnels will pass through Idlewild Park and residential areas. The project planners and workers are taking special care to protect and preserve the environment where they are working. The team also has carefully considered community interests. For example, the team decided not to work from April to September in an area that would disturb fields where local teams will play and practice for cricket matches.

Adwait Das, assistant commissioner for infrastructure of the DDC, and Jatin Upadhyay, director of construction management for southeast Queens construction, are holding the reins on the entire project.

Before actual construction could begin, workers used dozers, front loaders and haul trucks to remove tons of debris from areas of the park that had been used for illegal dumping.

"Once we started digging, our team ended up surprised at what we found — including car parts, tires, etc.," said Das. "We were able to screen out different types of debris and haul it and other trash to a special dump. Only then could we regrade the land with more suitable materials."

Excavated materials, including topsoil, are being repurposed for restoration.

"This approach minimizes waste and reduces the environmental footprint of the project by avoiding the need for new materials."

These efforts will restore ecological balance.

"The proposed restoration of this wetland area will ensure necessary water level and ecological balance by eliminating stagnant water and excessive runoffs," said Das. "It is already becoming an excellent recreational area."

The team used several innovative techniques for cleansing the contaminated areas. Workers used a specialized containment boom to capture floatable materials and debris at the sewer outlet, ensuring cleaner discharge into Thurston Basin. In addition, the team is building "stilling" basins to dissipate the energy from the water flow, reducing erosion and preserving downstream habitats.

As the team begins its construction efforts, it must be vigilant of its important neighbor — JFK Airport.

"We are doing more drilling and less hammering for our piles, which will sink an average of 50 feet into the ground," said Das. "The drilling means less vibration and is in keeping with standards required by JFK."

The team will use advanced helical piles for the foundation rather than traditional mini piles. This approach uses steel shafts with helical plates to ensure optimal load transfer to stable soil layers. This change allows faster installation while reducing costs and minimizing impact on the neighborhood.

Workers also will construct a coffer dam at an outlet area by the creek, requiring an extended time for drying before construction could begin. Water issues will continue to be a problem in the future. Planners are determined to handle some of the important issues by installing a dewatering system. This required the construction team to dig 84 dewatering wells, each approximately 70 ft. deep, and install pumps to redirect the water flow into existing bodies of water.

Das outlined the size of the problem.

"The water table is very high here. The dewatering system will remove some 2,000 gallons per minute to facilitate necessary excavation of a deep large trench of sewer. This will also result in drying out a nearby pond, about an acre in size with variety of native plants, so we need to design a special treatment plant with remote monitoring system that is capable of replenishing fresh water to the pond to continue keeping the initial water level at all times during excavation and beyond to ensure protecting the existing species."

The work has been in keeping with New York State Department of Environmental (NYSDEC) guidelines. The construction team successfully navigated multi-agency permitting processes and met all regulatory requirements.

"All the lessons we have learned will be important for future projects in low-lying areas," Das said. "These upgrades will set a benchmark for future sustainable infrastructure developments."

Das envisions a bright future as new sewer systems become functional and connect to the triple-barrel system under construction. He sees an improved quality of life for residents as flooding abates, ecological balance is restored and recreational areas revitalized.

"By restoring these wetlands, the project will strengthen the area's resilience to climate change," Das said. "These restored wetlands can absorb storm surges, buffer against rising sea levels and act as carbon sinks, helping to meet local and global sustainability objectives." CEG

