Rendering courtesy of NYC DDC An artist’s rendering of the completed Tide Gate Bridge after reconstruction.

NYC Parks (Parks) and the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) joined Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and other local officials to break ground on a $41 million project that will renovate Tide Gate Bridge in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, also known as Porpoise Bridge.

The project, which is being managed by DDC for Parks, is anticipated to be completed in summer 2027.

"NYC Parks is excited to once again collaborate with the Department of Design and Construction on the vital project to reconstruct and enhance Tide Gate Bridge in Flushing Meadows Corona Park," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "Urban infrastructure renovation projects, such as Porpoise Bridge, underscore this administration's efforts to advocate for our parks' past, present and future. This investment aims to prolong the bridge's lifespan and preserve the ecology of its waterway, ensuring the sustainability of our park and enhancing its resilience for the benefit of all New Yorkers."

"This and many other infrastructure projects could benefit greatly if DDC and the City were allowed by the state to use the progressive design-build method of construction," said NYC Department of Design 2 and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Thomas Foley.

"Mayor Adams has advocated for construction reform for years, including progressive design-build for more than $8.5 billion of future climate resiliency projects. This year in this state budget is the time for simple common sense construction reform that will save years of work and millions of dollars."

"This renovation of Porpoise Bridge will be a welcome addition to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which is already the crown jewel of our borough's park system," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "The addition of ADA-compliant ramps and other improvements will enhance the experience of all the park visitors who use this historic span. I look forward to using the new and improved Porpoise Bridge as soon as this important renovation work is completed."

"The Tide Gate Bridge plays an important role in helping to regulate the flow of Flushing Creek and the volume of runoff from highways surrounding Flushing Meadows Corona Park," State Senator John Liu stated.

"Unfortunately, years of severe weather have taken a toll, so we're happy to see the city prioritizing the renovation of this grey infrastructure, which serves as a critical juncture between Flushing Bay and Meadow Lake."

"As someone who grew up playing soccer in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, I am thrilled to support the reconstruction of the Porpoise Bridge in my district," said Council Member Francisco Moya.

"This project highlights our commitment to preserving and enhancing our parks for all New Yorkers. By adopting progressive design-build methods, we can ensure timely, cost-effective improvements that benefit our community and environment."

The bride was built in 1938 in advance of the 1939 World's Fair, damming Flushing Creek to control tides that were encroaching on the park. The existing bridge is 36 ft. wide and 370 ft. long and carries Meridian Road over Flushing Creek between the Billie Jean King Tennis Center and the World Ice Arena inside the park. Below the bridge deck is a hydraulic control system comprised of tide gates and sluice gates that regulate the flow of the creek between Flushing Bay to the north and Meadow Lake to the south, which handles runoff from the park as well as the adjacent Grand Central Parkway.

The project will replace the bridge's existing deck with a new deck about 4.6 ft. wider than the existing one. DDC also will replace the mechanical flood control structures beneath the deck with new, modern, three automated stainless-steel tide and sluice gates and a new hydraulic control system. The control house for the new gate system will be relocated to a new elevated platform near the adjacent LIRR tracks.

To improve pedestrian access, the bridge's sidewalks will be extended to connect with the existing sidewalks on both sides with ADA-compliant ramps. The road on both sides of the bridge will be repaved and the existing utility lines that are built into the bridge will be replaced. The project also will add wetlands at the northwest abutments of the bridge along the shoreline of the creek, which will be planted with smooth cordgrass (Spartina alterniflora).

Nearby areas will be restored and planted with a native seed mix along with upland species such as switch grass (Panicum virgatum), showy goldenrod (Solidago speciosa), New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae angliae), groundsel bush (Baccharus halimifolia), marsh elder (Iva frutescens), white pine (Pinus strobus), post oak (Quercus stellate) and black oak (Quercus velutina).

