O&G Industries (O&G) recently made a donation to the Connecticut Children's as a part of the company's Spring Giveback program.

"Connecticut Children's is the only health system in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children. With the number of schools we build, and healthcare systems we support with construction services, we felt Connecticut Children's was a natural fit to partner with," said Christina Rossi Oneglia, vice president of business development.

"We created the Spring Giveback program to respond to the need in the nonprofit community as they recover from the impact of the pandemic."

Alyssa Horrall, director of corporate relations of the Connecticut Children's Foundation, stated that the donation will be directed to the Connecticut Children's Greatest Need Children's Fund. This critical resource addresses the highest priority of the moment, as Connecticut Children's cares for patients and supports families.

The fund assures no child is denied care based on their family's ability to pay — as well as funding additional hours for behavioral health care providers when mental health crisis spike.

In total, six nonprofit organizations identified and voted on by O&G employees received donations totaling more than $40,000 as a part of the initiative. Other organizations identified by O&G employees for donations include Building Homes for Heroes, Connecticut Food Bank, Susan B. Anthony Project, American Cancer Society and the Connecticut Humane Society.

