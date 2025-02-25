ODOT accelerates timeline for Blaine Hill Bridge rehab project due to advanced deterioration, moving construction up from 2027 to 2025. The historic bridge will undergo repairs with advanced materials to extend lifespan. Safety concerns prompted closure in August 2024.

ODOT photo Inspectors have observed deterioration in three of the pier caps, a critical component that connects the bridge piers to the beams supporting the bridge deck. If a pier fails, the bridge deck and superstructure may become vulnerable to collapse.

A major rehabilitation project on the Blaine Hill Arches of Memory Bridge will now start in just a few months. Since closing the bridge to traffic in August officials of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have worked to find ways to accelerate the timeline for the project.

"We know how important this bridge is to the community. Our goal has always been to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible. Our team has worked tirelessly to find a better solution and we are excited to share this update with the community," said Pamela Boratyn, ODOT director.

Originally slated to go to construction in 2027, a contractor will now be hired in April with construction set to begin early this summer. Under the accelerated project schedule, the bridge will reopen to traffic in the summer of 2026.

"I have worked diligently on behalf of Belmont County residents to ensure the Blaine Hill Bridge will be re-opened as quickly and safely as possible. I'm pleased that through our efforts we've moved up the timeline to begin work from 2027 to 2025," said Rep. Ron Ferguson.

In January, ODOT announced that the project would be sold in November with construction to start in early 2026 instead of 2027.

"I am grateful for the Ohio Department of Transportation and District 11 understanding residents' concerns to accelerate this project without compromising safety and quality work all while preserving the bridge's historic landmark status. It is crucial to improve our state's infrastructure to make Ohioans' commutes secure and efficient without neglecting safety," said Sen. Brian Chavez.

Design work has been under way for several months, and those efforts will continue as ODOT works to bring on a contractor and begin repairs on the historic structure. The project work includes removing the existing deck; replacing 400 box beams and the decorative concrete railing on the bridge; and making repairs to the support columns.

Preserving the 1932 bridge's historical value while modernizing its function is critical to the project. The project will integrate durable materials such as advanced concrete sealants and resilient design elements that extend the bridge's lifespan and protect its architectural integrity. These decisions will align with broader regional goals of maintaining vital infrastructure while respecting historic preservation.

How We Got Here

Federal regulations require every bridge to be inspected no less than once every two years. In Ohio, many bridges are inspected annually. Starting in 2023, ODOT began inspecting the Blaine Hill Bridge every three months. Last year, those inspections ramped up to once per month because the bridge was deteriorating much faster than is typical.

In July 2024, bridge traffic was reduced to a single eastbound lane as additional deterioration was observed during an inspection. On Aug. 5, 2024, ODOT safety experts made the decision to fully close the bridge. Continued deterioration of the concrete and the safety of the traveling public were the concerns that led to the closure.

The bridge was inspected again on Jan. 23, 2025. The inspection showed the condition of several critical components had deteriorated further since August, despite the bridge being closed to traffic. The findings confirmed that the bridge cannot be reopened to even a single lane of traffic.

Severity of Bridge Condition

ODOT bridge engineers from New Philadelphia and Columbus have continued to closely monitor the condition of the bridge. Of particular concern is that large sections of concrete are chipping, flaking, or peeling off in multiple locations. This can compromise the structural integrity of the bridge, making it less able to support the loads it was designed for. It also creates openings allowing water to penetrate deeper into the structure that can accelerate deterioration, especially during the winter when the water can freeze and expand, causing more cracks and spalling.

Additionally, several key structural components are failing. Inspectors have observed crumbling on the box beams, a structural component that distributes stress across the bridge structure. If one box beam fails, it compromises the bridge's structural integrity, potentially leading to partial or full collapse. There are several box beams in poor condition on the Blaine Hill Bridge.

Inspectors also have observed deterioration in three of the pier caps, a critical component that connects the bridge piers to the beams supporting the bridge deck. If a pier fails, the bridge deck and superstructure may become vulnerable to collapse. This is especially dangerous if failure occurs suddenly or under the weight of heavy loads.

"Concrete spalling and crumbling bridge beams and pier caps are not minor defects. Every time we put weight on the bridge, we are adding stress that makes the existing problems worse," said Tom Corey, ODOT District 11 deputy director. "Allowing traffic back on the bridge would risk a collapse that could take lives and lead to a much longer closure of this critical community connection. That's why accelerating the timeline even more for the rehabilitation project was so important to our team."

ODOT will provide frequent updates on the project as the project is sold and construction begins. Updates will be posted to the project website and emailed to subscribers. ODOT is also looking for public locations in the community willing to print and post updates for those who don't have access to computers or electronic versions.

Today's top stories