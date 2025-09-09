ODOT starts $173M project to replace I-90 pavement from West Blvd to Hilliard Blvd. Includes median barrier wall & drainage improvements, with completion set for Oct. 2028. Lane restrictions in place; driving safety reminders urged. More info on ODOT website.

ODOT map

ODOT District 12 announced the start of the $173 million project to replace the pavement on I-90 between West Boulevard and Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland.

Work on this project also includes median barrier wall replacement, drainage improvements, minor shoulder widening and overhead lighting replacement. The estimated completion date for the project is October 2028. This section of I-90 sees average daily traffic of more than 140,000 vehicles and was originally built between the 1960s and 1970s.

Work began on Aug.4, with various off-peak lane restrictions to install temporary pavement. Both I-90 eastbound and westbound traffic within the project limits have been shifted to the outside shoulders once the temporary pavement is in place. On Aug. 8, I-90 eastbound between Hilliard Boulevard and Alger Road was reduced from four to three lanes. Various lane restrictions and ramp closures will continue to be announced throughout the project's timeline.

Simple, responsible driving behaviors, such as obeying the work zone speed limit, paying attention to work zone signage, maintaining a safe following distance and eliminating distractions, can go a long way in protecting not only motorists but also the men and women working to repair and maintain our roadways.

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov.

Today's top stories