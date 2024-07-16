Ohio DOT photo Alternative 1 — conventional roundabout shifted south of existing intersection.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has selected a conventional roundabout as the preferred alternative to improve safety at the intersection of State Route 117 and State Route 501 (Wapak Road) in Shawnee Township, Allen County.

The project aims to enhance safety at the intersection by constructing a single-lane roundabout.

The preferred alternative, referred to as Alternative 1, was one of four presented to the public earlier this year.

Alternative 1, which will construct a roundabout south of the existing intersection, offers the greatest overall benefits compared to the other options. While all alternatives improve traffic flow and are comparable in costs and impacts, two were unconventional, less-proven layouts. Ultimately, the combination of safety, cost-effectiveness and familiarity with local roundabout designs led to the selection of Alternative 1 as the most effective solution to improve safety at the intersection.

The project will now advance to the detailed design phase. The tentative schedule is as follows:

Fall 2024 — Spring 2025: Further preliminary design, environmental studies

Spring 2025 — Spring 2026: Right-of-way acquisition, detailed design

Summer 2026 — Fall 2026: Construction

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov/allen117roundabout.

Questions and comments regarding the selection of the preferred alternative can be sent to project manager Morgan Gerdeman at [email protected] or 419/999-6869.

