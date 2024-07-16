List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ODOT Chooses Roundabout at SR 117, SR 501 Intersection

    ODOT selects a roundabout at SR 117, SR 501 intersection in Shawnee Township for safety improvements. Alternative 1 chosen after public input, the project aims to enhance safety and traffic flow. Detailed design phase scheduled from Fall 2024 to Fall 2026. Contact project manager for more info.

    Tue July 16, 2024 - Midwest Edition #15
    Ohio Department of Transportation


    Alternative 1 — conventional roundabout shifted south of existing intersection.
    Ohio DOT photo
    Alternative 1 — conventional roundabout shifted south of existing intersection.

    The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has selected a conventional roundabout as the preferred alternative to improve safety at the intersection of State Route 117 and State Route 501 (Wapak Road) in Shawnee Township, Allen County.

    The project aims to enhance safety at the intersection by constructing a single-lane roundabout.

    The preferred alternative, referred to as Alternative 1, was one of four presented to the public earlier this year.

    Alternative 1, which will construct a roundabout south of the existing intersection, offers the greatest overall benefits compared to the other options. While all alternatives improve traffic flow and are comparable in costs and impacts, two were unconventional, less-proven layouts. Ultimately, the combination of safety, cost-effectiveness and familiarity with local roundabout designs led to the selection of Alternative 1 as the most effective solution to improve safety at the intersection.

    The project will now advance to the detailed design phase. The tentative schedule is as follows:

    • Fall 2024 — Spring 2025: Further preliminary design, environmental studies
    • Spring 2025 — Spring 2026: Right-of-way acquisition, detailed design
    • Summer 2026 — Fall 2026: Construction

    For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov/allen117roundabout.

    Questions and comments regarding the selection of the preferred alternative can be sent to project manager Morgan Gerdeman at [email protected] or 419/999-6869.




    Today's top stories

    Kokosing, ODOT Collaborate On Downtown Ramp Up

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Acquires Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Vermeer Midwest Announces New Charleston, Ill., Location

    Historic Flooding Hits Midwest

    Construction Association of Michigan Celebrates Outstanding Safety Performance of Member Companies



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation Roadwork







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA