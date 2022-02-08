This initial phase will specifically focus on construction of a seismically upgraded Abernethy Bridge as well as a new roundabout at the OR43 interchange.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is set to begin construction on Phase 1 of the I-205 Improvements Project, marking a significant milestone in one of the first of ODOT's efforts to update the state's transportation system in the greater Portland metro area. This initial phase will specifically focus on construction of a seismically upgraded Abernethy Bridge as well as a new roundabout at the OR43 interchange and the construction of a sound wall near Exit 9.

One key goal of ODOT's Urban Mobility Office is to expand contracting and workforce opportunities for historically disadvantaged groups. More than 100 potential opportunities for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms have been identified for the first I-205 contract. The I-205 Improvements public involvement team engaged Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms and associations earlier this summer and fall, hosting networking events with potential prime contractors to prepare firms for the bidding process. The project team also is participating in a pilot program administered by the Federal Highway Administration to address inequities in the construction industry by allowing a local hiring preference. The program increases workforce development opportunities and improves participation in existing training and education programs in the Portland metro area.

Oregonians experience nearly seven hours of traffic backups on I-205 every day. The I-205 Improvements Project is the first major effort to launch from HB 2017 passed by the Oregon Legislature to provide key bottleneck relief and seismic upgrades on the interstate in Clackamas County. Upon completion of both phases, the project will add a third lane to match the rest of I-205 and replace or retrofit nine bridges to be earthquake-ready. The Abernethy Bridge will be the first earthquake-ready interstate structure across the Willamette River, making I-205 the passable north-south route through the Portland region in the aftermath of a Cascadia Subduction Zone .

Another major project beginning construction in the Portland metro area on OR 217 will add auxiliary lanes and increase connectivity of the adjacent bicycle and pedestrian network.

"The I-205 improvements, along with the 217 auxiliary lane efforts signify the beginning in a series of investments that make up ODOT's Urban Mobility Strategy to decrease congestion, increase safety and transition the metro area to a more sustainable transportation system," said Brendan Finn, Director of ODOT's Urban Mobility Office. "These projects will help make everyday travel safer and healthier for Oregonians while also supporting a vibrant state economy," he said.

The opportunity to bid will remain open for 12 weeks. A mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for January 7, 2021. The pre-bid meeting will also include time to network with other attendees. Construction is expected to begin late spring or early summer 2022. In compliance with the Governor's Executive Order regarding COVID-19 safety measures, the meeting will be held via video and teleconference. The bid document is accessible through the State's eBIDS portal.

For more information about the I-205 Improvements Project, visit www.i205corridor.org.

For more information about the OR 217 Auxiliary Lanes Project, visit hwy217.org.

