--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

ODOT District 8 Crews Conducting Annual Inspections

Tue November 10, 2020 - Midwest Edition #23
Ohio Department of Transportation

Highway technicians David Monnin (L) and Austin Brate inspect one of ODOT's 17 plow trucks in Butler County. The 150-point inspection is part of the department's annual operational readiness to ensure each piece of equipment is ready before winter weather strikes. (Ohio Department of Transportation photo)
Highway technicians David Monnin (L) and Austin Brate inspect one of ODOT's 17 plow trucks in Butler County. The 150-point inspection is part of the department's annual operational readiness to ensure each piece of equipment is ready before winter weather strikes. (Ohio Department of Transportation photo)
Highway technicians David Monnin (L) and Austin Brate inspect one of ODOT's 17 plow trucks in Butler County. The 150-point inspection is part of the department's annual operational readiness to ensure each piece of equipment is ready before winter weather strikes. (Ohio Department of Transportation photo) David Monnin, Butler County highway technician, checks the truck’s air dryer, which helps remove moisture out of the air system so it doesn’t freeze during low temperatures. (Ohio Department of Transportation photo)


With the winter season just around the corner, it won't be long before the snow starts flying. That's why the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has started its annual inspection of more than 155 plow trucks and pieces of equipment in southwest Ohio to ensure they're ready for whatever Ol' Man Winter brings.

During October, crews at ODOT District 8's county maintenance facilities and outposts went through a 150-point inspection list, making certain that every truck is running and ready to go. These pre-season check-ups also allow auto techs and mechanics to make repairs and address any issues before the equipment is actually needed.

"Overall highway maintenance and keeping roadways safe and passable during a snow and ice event is something we take very seriously," said Tammy Campbell, District 8 deputy director. "With more than 3,800 lane miles and 1,534 bridges to maintain in District 8, we know that the safe and easy movement of people and goods is of the utmost importance for everyone."

In addition to its fleet and more than 59,000 tons of salt on hand, District 8 will be ready with 244 drivers that include full-time employees, seasonal workers and backup drivers.

"The men and women of District 8, and across the state, take great pride in ensuring motorists have the safest conditions possible to get wherever they need to go," Campbell said.

Last winter, ODOT crews drove just more than 262,000 mi. of roadway and worked 48,227 hours, using 23,342 tons of salt and 110,000 gal. of liquid de-icers on snow and ice operations in the seven-county region that includes Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties.

Across the state, ODOT has more than 3,300 drivers, including 475 temporary seasonal employees, ready for winter weather. These employees often work 12-hour shifts during snow events, and ODOT's goal is to have primary routes back up to speed within two hours of the end of a snow event. Statewide, crews hit that goal 98 percent of the time last winter.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation safety Snow Equipment