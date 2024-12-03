List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    ODOT Updates Blaine Hill Arches of Memory Rehabilitation Project

    ODOT's Blaine Hill Arches of Memory Rehabilitation Project aims to rebuild the U.S. Route 40 bridge in Belmont County, Ohio, preserving its historical character while enhancing structural integrity. Construction to begin by 2027 with plans to expedite. Funding secured; additional support sought through grant application for bridge restoration. This vital project will restore connectivity for local communities and uphold regional infrastructure goals.

    Tue December 03, 2024 - Midwest Edition #25
    Ohio Department of Transportation


    The proposed rebuild will keep the bridge’s current width and speed limit, with minimal changes to the existing pedestrian facilities.
    Photo courtesy of ODOT
    The proposed rebuild will keep the bridge’s current width and speed limit, with minimal changes to the existing pedestrian facilities.
    Built in 1932, the reinforced concrete bridge consists of four iconic arch spans. ODOT closed the bridge in 2024 due to substantial deterioration, including significant leaking and cracking on the deck and damage to the columns and concrete structure.

    The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Blaine Hill Arches of Memory Rehabilitation Project will rebuild the historic U.S. Route 40 bridge in Belmont County, Ohio. The project includes enhancements to the structural integrity by replacing the superstructure and maintaining the bridge's historical character, all to facilitate the bridge's reopening.

    The design plans for this vital project are in development. Michael Baker International is the firm designing it. ODOT anticipates construction to begin by 2027 but is actively working with the design firm to accelerate plan development.

    Photo courtesy of ODOT

    Although funding is secured for this project, ODOT has submitted a grant application to the Bridge Investment Program for the Blaine Hill Bridge rehabilitation project for additional funding support. The Bridge Investment Program is one of the many available grants within the United States Department of Transportation's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

    "ODOT prioritizes safety above all else. We recognize that the closure is inconvenient for those living and working in the area and are making every effort to expedite the project," said Tom Corey, ODOT District 11 deputy director "We want to ensure this work keeps this vital bridge in service to our community for decades to come."

    The Blaine Hill Viaduct is crucial in connecting the local communities of Blaine, Boydsville, Lansing and Brookside. Rebuilding the bridge will restore connectivity for these communities and provide mobility options for local and regional freight and vehicular demand while preserving the historic bridge for future generations.

    Preserving the bridge's historical value while modernizing its function is critical to the project. The project will integrate durable materials such as advanced concrete sealants and resilient design elements that extend the bridge's lifespan and protect its architectural integrity. These decisions will align with broader regional goals of maintaining vital infrastructure while respecting historic preservation.




    Read more about...

