Graphic courtesy of ODOT

The Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) has approved investing $127.3 million for 18 major transportation projects in 13 counties over the next four years.

The approved list includes $21 million in new construction funding, $35.5 million in additional funding for construction, $33.4 million in new funding for preliminary engineering and $28.4 million in additional funding for development of projects.

"As Ohio's economy continues to grow, these projects will help ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace," said Gov. Mike DeWine. "These projects represent an ongoing investment to ensure people and goods can safely and efficiently move throughout Ohio."

TRAC approves funding from ODOT's Major New Capacity Program. While most of the funding is going toward construction and development of road and highway projects, $15 million has been awarded to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) to implement bus rapid transit along a 9-mi. corridor of West Broad Street (US 40) in Columbus.

"Our mission is to provide Ohio with a transportation system that is safe, accessible, well maintained and positioned for the future. By advancing these projects, we're fulfilling that mission," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

Applications for TRAC funding can be submitted by ODOT districts, metropolitan planning organizations, county engineers, transit authorities, county commissioners, municipalities, port authorities or transportation improvement districts. To qualify, projects must improve capacity or reduce congestion and have an overall cost of more than $12 million. The 18 projects selected this year were among 28 applications submitted.

TRAC operates on an annual application cycle. The next application cycle begins on May 1, 2024 and ends on May 31, 2024.

At the completion of the application process, TRAC members vote on the approval of the Major New Construction Program List of funding commitments for preliminary engineering, detailed design, right-of-way and project construction. Projects receiving funding commitments are placed into three "tiers" based upon the level of project development:

Tier I — The group of projects recommended for construction during the upcoming four-year construction period.

— The group of projects recommended for construction during the upcoming four-year construction period. Tier II — The group of projects recommended for additional environmental, design or right-of-way development activities necessary before the projects would be available for construction.

— The group of projects recommended for additional environmental, design or right-of-way development activities necessary before the projects would be available for construction. Tier III — The group of projects with previous phases funded for construction in Tier I. Projects placed in Tier III status are part of a long-range funding plan to advance multiple phase projects.

About TRAC

The Transportation Review Advisory Council was established by Ohio Revised Code in 1997 to help the Ohio Department of Transportation develop and modify a project selection process which approves funding for the development and construction of the Major New Capacity Program.

The TRAC has nine members and is chaired by the director of ODOT. Six members are appointed by the governor and one each by the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and the president of the Ohio Senate. Members have overlapping terms.

The director provides funds for new construction only after assuring that system preservation needs have been met. The use of the new construction funds is the responsibility of the TRAC, but the TRAC does not have authority over other aspects of the Department of Transportation.

Today's top stories