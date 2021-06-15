“For nearly a year, airports have suffered substantial revenue losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman Vela. “It is important that they receive this much needed assistance to ease the financial burden they have endured.”

Congressman Filemon Vela announced that $4,398,021 in grant funding has been awarded to several airports located in Texas' 34th District by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Valley International Airport, Beeville Municipal Airport, Kenedy Regional Airport, Kleberg County Airport, Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport, and Weslaco Mid-Valley Airport have received funds for COVID-19 relief.

These FAA funds are part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, which was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, and provides nearly $2 billion in federal grant funding to support airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For nearly a year, airports have suffered substantial revenue losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Congressman Vela. "It is important that they receive this much needed assistance to ease the financial burden they have endured. These funds will also provide the resources needed for travelers to have a safe and sanitary experience when traveling. I will continue working with federal and local entities in order to ensure airports receive the necessary support they need throughout this public health crisis."

A list of the amount each airport received is below:

Beeville Municipal Airport: $9,000;

Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport: $1,524,594;

Kenedy Regional Airport: $9,000;

Kleberg County Airport: $9,000;

Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport: $13,000;

Valley International Airport: $2,833,427;

Weslaco Mid-Valley Airport: $13,000.

Today's top stories