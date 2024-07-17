Illinois DOT graphic

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) joined state and local officials June 14 to announce the largest multi-year program to build and repair infrastructure in state history: $41.42 billion over six years, spread across all modes of transportation and touching every Illinois county.

The new program eclipses the previous record set last year and continues the momentum of the governor's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The program aims to modernize our transportation system and create economic opportunity while improving safety, mobility and quality of life throughout the state.

"Rebuild Illinois has been among my highest priorities since I became governor, after years of neglect and disinvestment that held back our state's growth," said Pritzker. "Over the next six years — stretching all the way to FY 2030 — we will continue making historic investments into improving every aspect of our infrastructure and in every part of our state. This plan is guiding the build-out of a world-class transportation system that all of Illinois deserves, and we are creating hundreds of thousands of quality jobs while doing it."

"By investing in our roads, bridges, public transit and ports, we are unlocking opportunities, connecting residents to jobs and essential services, and building a stronger future for our state," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "This plan puts the needs of Illinoisans at the forefront, ensuring that every corner of Illinois will benefit from these transformative investments for generations to come."

Building on previous Pritzker Administration efforts, IDOT's new multi-year program is both comprehensive and multimodal, with investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

The Fiscal Year 2025-30 Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program [TG1] will invest $29.65 billion in state roads and bridges, with $5.3 billion identified for the current fiscal year. A total of $11.77 billion is programmed for other modes, which includes $7.5 billion for transit, $2.54 billion for freight and passenger rail, $1.57 billion for aviation, and $160 million for ports and waterways. in all 102 counties in the state. Projects are across state and local transportation systems in all 102 counties in the state.

The record $41.42 billion multi-year program is due in part to engineering and planning efforts in the early years of Rebuild Illinois and the passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, fueling increased construction activity. The previous record amount was $40.99 billion in 2023.

On the highways side, the program will build or improve 3,214 mi. of roads and 8.8 million sq. ft. of bridge deck on the state system, with anticipated funding maintaining 843 mi. of roads and more than 1 million sq. ft. of bridge deck overseen by local governments.

Pritzker announced the new program in McCook to highlight a total $364 million investment in the Interstate 55 corridor in the Chicago area, including the rehabilitation of 49 bridges stretching from the Chinatown feeder ramps to Wolf Road. The centerpiece is the reconstruction of the Illinois 50 and Illinois 43 interchanges, with modifications and signal improvements to reduce congestion and increase accommodations for people who walk and bike.

"Under Governor Pritzker, we are making history rebuilding Illinois, strengthening our status as America's transportation hub and leaving a positive impact that will last for generations," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "We look forward to putting people to work, striving to build the safest, most resilient and accessible system of transportation in the country."

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system over six years, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Through March 31, Rebuild Illinois has made possible approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 mi. of highway, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements.

