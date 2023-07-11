According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ most recent annual report ranking 150 maritime ports nationwide, the Port of Brownsville rose to 55th position in the country for the movement of waterborne cargo. (Port of Brownsville photo)

The nation's only deepwater seaport located on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Port of Brownsville, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its latest economic development project, a 118-acre shovel-ready business park.

This new industrial project leverages the port's logistical advantages to support manufacturing companies and industry clusters with a base of operations that combines access to efficient multimodal transportation and robust storage capabilities. This development will provide a dynamic ecosystem for companies to collaborate, innovate, and flourish.

"The business park at the Port of Brownsville is a critical component in our mission to attract new industries and businesses to the area, creating jobs, and driving economic growth," said Brownsville Navigation District Chairman Esteban Guerra. "On behalf of our Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners, we are proud to lead this endeavor to provide modern infrastructure, access to transportation and logistics and a prime location for companies looking to establish a presence along the U.S.-Mexico border."

In 2022, the Port of Brownsville moved 15.2 million tons of cargo, a remarkable amount expected to increase thanks to the growing success of port tenants and customers. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' most recent annual report ranking 150 maritime ports nationwide, the Port of Brownsville rose to 55th position in the country for the movement of waterborne cargo in 2021, recording 8.9 million tons of commodities transported via the port's ship channel, representing a 30% increase from 2020's 6.7 million tons.

The business park will complement the port's successful efforts to support a thriving business hub, offering crucial connections for companies to gain a competitive edge, expand their market reach, improve supply chain efficiency, and contribute to sustainable and resilient operations.

Other current capital projects at the port include expansion of patios, rehabilitation of docks and the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project, which will deepen the Brownsville Ship Channel from its current draft of 42 to 52 ft. The increased draft will accommodate the movement of heavier cargo resulting in major cost savings for businesses and provide navigational safety improvements for commercial shipping in South Texas.

The port continues to attract international private investments, such as Mexican company Forza Steel, currently building a $60 million manufacturing facility. Additionally, NextDecade's multi-billion-dollar proposed project, Rio Grande LNG, has garnered attention and anticipation as the largest privately funded infrastructure project in the state of Texas.

About Port of Brownsville

The Port of Brownsville is the only deep-water seaport directly on the U.S.-Mexico border and encompasses 40,000 acres — the largest land-owning public port authority in the country. The port transships more steel into Mexico than any other U.S. port. As the major multimodal transportation hub serving the Rio Grande Valley and northern Mexico, the Port of Brownsville supports investment opportunities and jobs.

Activity at the port is responsible for adding more than $2 billion to the regional economy, $3 billion to the Texas economy, and the creation of more than 51,000 jobs statewide. For more information, visit www.portofbrownsville.com

